Race Across the World is looking for future contestants - and you don’t have long to apply 🌍

Race Across the World will be back next year.

Applications for the sixth series are open now.

But how long do you have left to apply for it?

After a truly mammoth journey across China, Nepal and India the latest series of Race Across the World has come to an end. Mother and son duo Caroline and Tom secured the win after a very dramatic final leg.

If you have been watching at home and feel like you could actually do a better job, applications for the next season are already open. Here’s all you need to know:

How to apply for Race Across the World 2026?

The curtains have been drawn on yet another season of the BAFTA winning show. The latest winners have been crowned and the reunion special has taken place.

It means that attention is starting to turn towards the future of the show. A third version of the celebrity spin-off is due to be broadcast later in the year - potentially arriving around the same time as the Celebrity Traitors.

However the BBC is already looking for the teams to take part in the sixth series of Race Across the World - which is expected to air in 2026. On its website , the Beeb adds: “We are looking for teams of two to apply and all applicants must be over the age of 18 on the date of submitting their application.”

It adds: “We are now accepting applications for the next series of Race Across the World. This experience is open to all, whether you’re a seasoned traveller or total novice. We want to hear what undertaking a trip like this would mean to you, and with a cash prize at stake, to what lengths you would go to win.

“Maybe you’re looking to change something in your life? Or are keen to share the journey with someone special like a family member, best friend, or someone you’ve lost touch with. You may even have a very personal reason for wanting to travel at this time in your life or want to explore a particular part of the world.”

When is the deadline to apply for Race Across the World?

If you are considering dropping in an application for the next season of the hit BBC show, you still have time. The deadline is just over two weeks away (at the time of publishing on June 19).

Race Across the World series six applications close on Sunday, July 6 2025. All you need to do to apply is fill out a form on the BBC’s website and cross your fingers that you and your teammate make it.

