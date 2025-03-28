Creamfields 2025: Swedish House Mafia announced as Saturday headliner as day splits now revealed
- Creamfields have revealed their latest headliner for their 2025 festival.
- It’s a welcome return for Swedish House Mafia, who are set to perform a UK exclusive set this year.
- The announcement comes as Creamfields have also revealed the first wave of day and stage splits ahead of a full timetable reveal.
Creamfields, the UK’s biggest dance and electronic music festival, have revealed their latest headline act set to perform at Daresbury Estate this August Bank Holiday weekend.
The festival confirmed overnight that Swedish House Mafia will be performing a headline set at Arc on the Saturday of the festival, in what is set to be a UK festival exclusive performance from the Creamfields stalwarts.
Creamfields announced the group by stating: “No strangers to the award-winning festival, Swedish House Mafia’s roots with Cream run deep.
From their early performances at Cream’s legendary club nights in the early noughties to their unforgettable Creamfields debut in 2007, they have firmly cemented their status as icons of the festival’s rich history.”
That news also comes with the reveal of what acts who have been confirmed for this year's event will be playing on what stage as day splits have been revealed - thankfully to help you make a decision who ‘might’ be clashing with who before the timetable is revealed.
Featuring UK festival exclusives ANYMA and David Guetta, alongside a powerhouse lineup of electronic music icons including Boris Brejcha, Chase & Status, Eric Prydz, and many more, the 2025 edition promises an unforgettable experience.
Creamfields 2025 - day and stage splits
Thursday August 21 2025
Cream
- KC Lights
- Chapter & Verse
- CamrinWatsin
- Camden Cox
- Beyond Chicago
- M.hummo
Rong
- Thrillseekers
- Christina Novelli
- Luvstruck
- Ciaran Mcauley
- Modea
- GIA
Cream Terrace
- Laidback Luke
- Sick Individuals
- Smack
- Rave Republic
- Calvin Logue
- Kola
Nation
- Schak
- Jason Cluff
- BK
- Jezza & Jod
- Yasmin Gardezi
- Toni
Friday August 22 2025
Arc
- Chase & Status
- Sub Focus
- Arielle Free
APEX
- Fisher
- Vintage Culture
- Mau P
- Franky Rizardo
Steel Yard
- Eric Prydz
- Adam Beyer
- John Summit
- Cristoph
- Beccs Vernon
HALO presented by SHEIN
- Jamie Jones
- Hot Since 82
- Rossi.
- Alisha
- Goosey
Teletech
- Alex Farell B2B
- Sikoti
- Basswell B2B
- Onlynumbers
- Danielle Ciuro
- Fantasm
- Holy Priest
- Jazzy B2B
- Jowi
Misfit
- Ben Nicky
- Darren Styles
- Rooler
- Marlo
- Andy Whitby
- David Rust
- Tyler Jack
- Brad Pickle
- SPECIAL GUEST: Maddix
The Forest
- Eats Everything
- Sam Divine
- Kilimanjaro B2B
- Melé
- Oppidan
- Diffrent
Pepsi present - Future Sound of Egypt
- Aly & Fila
- Ferry Corsten
- Alessandra Roncone
- Ben Gold
- Chris Metcalfe
- Factor B
- Ruben de Ronde
- Sneijder B2B
- Paul Denton
Hospitality
- Rob Crouch
- Murfi
- Molly Mouse
- Lee Ward
- MLN
- Pete James
Saturday August 23 2025
Arc
- Swedish House Mafia
Apex
- Hardwell
- Ben Hemsley
- Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike
- Argy
- Third Party
- Chris Stussy presents Linger AV DJ set
- Josh Baker
- Ellia Jaya
- Steel Yard
- Amelie Lens
- Camelphat
- Dom Dolla
- Eli Brown
- Marco Carola
- Pete Tong
- Sara Landry
- Lau
HALO presented by SHEIN
- Patrick Topping
- Max Styler
- Prospa
- Raphi
- Solardo
Teletech
- blk.
- Cloudy
- Faster Horses B2B
- Morgan Seatree
- Funk Tribu B2B
- Bad Boombox
- Interplanetary Criminal
- Kander
- Kettama
- Novah
- Patrick Mason
- Princess Elf Bar
Sub_Aural
- Andy C
- Bou & B Live 247
- Culture Shock B2B
- Grafix
- Dimension
- Friction
- Hybrid Minds
- Koven
- Mozey
- North Base
- Rova
The Forest
- Gaskin
- JWAVE
- Locklead
- Luke Dean
- Nautica
- Obskϋr
- Paige Tomlinson
- Sidney Charles
Pepsi presents - RONG
- Bryan Kearney B2B
- Mauro Picotto
- John O’Callaghan
- Will Atkinson
- Symmetrik
- Daxson
- Matty Ralph
- Liam Wilson
Pepsi presents - Goodgreef Xtra-Hard
- TNT
- Miss K8
- Adaro
- Ammara
- Klubfiller & Storm
- Alex Kidd
Hospitality
- Rob Crouch
- Jesse James
- Murfi
- Molly Mouse
- Lee Ward
- MLN
- Pete James
Sunday August 24 2025
Arc
- David Guetta
- Oliver Heldens
- D.O.D
- Jodie Harsh
- Amelia Preston
APEX
- ANYMA
- Hannah Laing
- Max Dean
- Martin Garrix
- Marsolo
- Lucia Cors
Steel Yard
- Gorgon City
- Duke Dumont
- Danny Howard
- Jazzy
- Rob McPartland
HALO presented by SHEIN
- Ewan McVicar
- Four Tet
- Salute
- Chloé Robinson
- Villager
Fatboy Slim Loves
- Fatboy Slim
- Miss Monique
- Luuk Van Dijk
- L.P. Rhythm
- Joella Jackson
Teletech
- AZYR
- Horsegiirl
- I Hate Models
- KTK
- Nico Moreno
- Restricted
The Forest
- Boris Brejcha
- Franky Wah
- Layton Giordani
- James Organ
- Niva
- SPECIAL GUEST: East End Dubs
Pepsi presents Full On Trance
- Billy Gillies
- Cosmic Gate
- Nifra
- Kimmic
- Shugz
- Maria Healy
- Mark Roma
Pepsi presents Full On
- Brennan Heart
- Uberjakd
- Mddltn
- DKH
Hospitality
- Rob Crouch
- Jesse James
- Murfi
- Luke Pompey
- Lee Ward
- Pete James
- Mr Jay
- JAT
- Jamie Payne
- Drew Mooney
- Harry Mannion
Are there tickets left to attend Creamfields 2025?
There are still tickets left to attend Creamfields 2025; day, weekend, camping and glamping tickets can be found by visiting the Creamfields page over at Ticketmaster UK.
Have you been to Creamfields previously and have fond memories to share with a generation of younger dance music enthusiasts? Let us know your festival memories by leaving a comment down below.
