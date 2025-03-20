When will Celebrity Big Brother start? ITV narrows down release date

Celebrity Big Brother will be back in April, ITV has announced 👀
  • ITV has confirmed Celebrity Big Brother will return in April 2025.
  • A new promo has been released for the upcoming series.
  • Lots of stars have been linked with appearing on the show.

Celebrity Big Brother will be back sooner than you might expect - as ITV narrows down its release window. The show is set to return to the small screen in April 2025.

Returning in 2024 after years away, the show made headlines with an explosive season and it is set to be back very soon. Plenty of celebrities have been linked with appearing on the upcoming series - see more here.

But when will Celebrity Big Brother return for its 2025 series? Here’s all you need to know:

When will Celebrity Big Brother start?

Celebrity Big Brother is set to return this spring.placeholder image
Celebrity Big Brother is set to return this spring. | ITV

The 2025 series is set to debut in April, ITV has said. However an exact date has yet to be confirmed - with more details to be revealed in due course.

ITV has launched a new promo for the upcoming series which sees the return of our furry favourites - a herd of glamorous guinea pigs who prepare to embark on the original celebrity experiment.

How to watch Celebrity Big Brother 2025?

Set to be another unmissable series, viewers can expect tense tasks, nail-biting nominations and gripping gossip as an array of famous faces spill the tea on their life in the spotlight. But how can you watch the show?

Like the 2024 series, Celebrity Big Brother will air across ITV1/ STV and can be watched on ITVX and STV Player. The Celebrity Big Brother: Live Stream will also return, airing seven nights a week, and can be watched on ITV and STV’s respective streaming platforms.

It will give fans the opportunity to watch live footage into the small hours after Celebrity Big Brother: Late & Live.

See who are the favourites to appear on Celebrity Big Brother 2025 here. Are you planning to watch the new series? Let me know by email: [email protected].

