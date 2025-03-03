Celebrity Big Brother 2025 cast: 7 stars rumoured for latest series of ITV show

Matthew Mohan-Hickson
By Matthew Mohan-Hickson

TV and technology writer

Published 3rd Mar 2025, 15:32 BST

Some big names are rumoured for Celebrity Big Brother 2025 👀

Celebrity Big Brother will be returning to our screens soon and the cast rumours are hotting up. ITV is now the home of the long-running reality show having revived it in recent years.

The star studded version will be returning in the spring and will feature plenty of famous faces. The line-up has yet to be officially confirmed, but some names have been strongly rumoured.

The Sun reported that a TOWIE star has been signed-up for the 2025 series alongside a Love Island favourite. But who else has been rumoured?

These are the names most heavily linked with the next series of Celebrity Big Brother. Who would you like to appear - let me know by email: [email protected].

Singer and former child star JoJo Siwa is reportedly crossing the pond to be part of the Celebrity Big Brother 2025 cast.

1. JoJo Siwa

Singer and former child star JoJo Siwa is reportedly crossing the pond to be part of the Celebrity Big Brother 2025 cast. | ETIENNE LAURENT / AFP via Getty Images Photo: ETIENNE LAURENT / AFP via Getty Images

Another one heading into the Celebrity Big Brother house is reportedly Michael Fabricant. The former Tory MP lost his seat in Parliament in 2024.

2. Michael Fabricant

Another one heading into the Celebrity Big Brother house is reportedly Michael Fabricant. The former Tory MP lost his seat in Parliament in 2024. | Dan Kitwood/Getty Images Photo: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Olympic gold winner Daley Thompson is reportedly in the cast of Celebrity Big Brother 2025.

3. Daley Thompson

Olympic gold winner Daley Thompson is reportedly in the cast of Celebrity Big Brother 2025. | Tobias SCHWARZ / AFP via Getty Images Photo: Tobias SCHWARZ / AFP via Getty Images

Actor Donna Preston is reportedly in the cast of Celebrity Big Brother 2025. She is known for appearing on shows like Hey Tracey! and Michael McIntyre's Big Show as well as Netflix's Sandman.

4. Donna Preston

Actor Donna Preston is reportedly in the cast of Celebrity Big Brother 2025. She is known for appearing on shows like Hey Tracey! and Michael McIntyre's Big Show as well as Netflix's Sandman. | Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Photo: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

