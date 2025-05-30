The Grammy-nominated superstar isn’t resting on his laurels as he announces a widespread European tour.

Benson Boone has announced five UK tour dates as part of his 2025 American Heart European tour.

The Grammy-nominated performer is set to play two dates in London, alongside shows in Manchester, Birmingham and Glasgow.

Here’s where you can catch the pop supernova in action and when you can get tickets to his tour dates.

Grammy-nominated global pop sensation Benson Boone is set to captivate audiences worldwide with the announcement of his American Heart UK tour this autumn.

Boone continues to build on a monumental 2025, marked by a string of high-profile appearances and releases. He recently delivered an electrifying performance of Mystical Magical at the American Music Awards and is scheduled to appear on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on June 4, followed by his debut at Governor's Ball on June 6.

Benson Boone is bringing his high-octane live shows to the United Kingdom this year for five nights only. | David Roemer

This year's successes follow Boone's ground-breaking 2024, which saw his 5x-Platinum hit Beautiful Things become the world's most-streamed song, earning the IFPI Global Single Award. The chart-conquering track has amassed over 4 billion total streams and set a new record on YouTube's US Music Video Chart.

His impactful performances at the Grammy Awards (where he was nominated for Best New Artist), Coachella (with special guest Brian May of Queen), and Saturday Night Live have solidified his status as a global phenomenon.

With a record-breaking year of touring ahead, including his instantly sold-out North American arena shows and previous appearances supporting Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey, Benson Boone is undoubtedly a force in contemporary pop – and one you won’t want to miss when he tours the United Kingdom

Where is Benson Boone performing on his UK tour in 2025?

The Grammy-nominated singer is set to perform at the following venues on the following dates:

When can I get tickets to see Benson Boone on his 2025 UK Tour?

Pre-sale tickets

Those with access to album pre-sales, O2 Priority or venue pre-sales will have the first pick of tickets, when they go on sale from June 3 2025 at 10am BST, while promoter pre-sales such as Metropolis Music will go on pre-sale on June 4 2025 at 10am BST.

General ticket sales

General ticket sales will then commence from June 5 2025 from 10am through Ticketmaster.

