You can own a piece of noise rock history and support Steve Albini’s estate from this week

Fans of the late Steve Albini will have a chance to buy some of his own ‘curious’ items.

Up to 4000 items from the late engineers collection are set to go on sale weekly.

The items include Albini’s books, cassettes, posters and ‘mysterious bargains’

Items that once belonged to the late music producer Steve Albini are set to be sold through the recently created ‘ Steve Albini Closet, ’ starting this week.

Arranged by Forced Exposure editor Byron Coley, up to 4,000 items from the revered engineer’s personal collection will be uploaded to the new website each Friday, offering fans of Albini and the bands he worked with a chance to own a piece of music history.

As initially reported by Billboard , the collection includes Albini’s books, cassettes, singles, CDs, and LPs, alongside zines, shirts, posters, flyers, original art, and both “enthusiasms” and “mysterious bargains.”

Each item will come with a Certificate of Authenticity signed by Coley, and proceeds will benefit Albini’s estate.

Speaking about the upcoming auctions, Coley said: “Every Friday, expect 100-200 more, a steady stream of the unusual, the rare, the weird and the overlooked. Somewhere in the stacks, about 4,000 pieces wait their turn, plus a corner for the smaller curiosities.

“No grand plan apart from the slow unveiling of oddities and treasures, week after week, for the next year,” he continued. “Keep your eyes peeled.”

Albini, who died of a heart attack at 61 on May 7, 2024, is widely regarded as one of the most influential figures in the noise punk scene.

After cutting his teeth with bands like Big Black and Shellac , he became a sought-after engineer (a term he preferred to producer) for some of the most significant albums in alternative music.

His engineering credits include Nirvana’s In Utero , albums by the Pixies and PJ Harvey, and many more. Recording with Albini at his Electrical Audio studio in Chicago, Illinois , became a rite of passage for many alternative acts.

