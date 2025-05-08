Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There’s a reason why people are hoping Pulp return to Worthy Farm, despite Jarvis stating it won’t happen.

Pulp are still being bartered around as a potential secret act at Glastonbury Festival 2025.

Despite Jarvis Cocker stating it’d only happen in a ‘life-or-death’ situation, many hope they return 30 years after their celebrated headline set.

Take a trip down memory lane or learn why an injury to a UK music great led to an unlikely 11th hour change of plans for the Sheffield outfit.

Rumours continue to circulate a month ahead of Glastonbury Festival 2025, with many speculating about potential surprise appearances.

One name that consistently appears in the rumour mill is Pulp . The band has reunited, is touring later this year, and has a new album coming out, leading many to hope that Jarvis Cocker and company will perform at Worthy Farm.

Cocker, however, has publicly stated that they won't be at the festival. In an interview with Scott Mills on the BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show , he said they would only play this year's festival in a "life or death situation."

He clarified, "I don’t think that’s going to happen. If it was a life-or-death situation, but I really don’t think it’s going to happen."

Despite Cocker's denial, some fans remain hopeful. 2025 marks the 30th anniversary of their hit album Different Class and also the 30th anniversary of their last-minute headline performance at Glastonbury in 1995.

This is why some understand and appreciate the desire for a sneaky set from the band, perhaps on one of the smaller stages, as a tribute to their original 1995 slot before another prominent UK band pulled out, leaving Pulp with the daunting task.

This event led to Pulp headlining the Pyramid Stage in 1995, and the subsequent performance occurred at the height of their popularity following the release of Common People.

When Pulp headlined Glastonbury Festival 1995

Learn, or relive, the moment Pulp went from small stage cult heroes to main-stage Britpop heroes 30 years ago this year. | Getty Images

Prelude - Pulp before Glastonbury 1995

1995 is considered a watershed moment for the Britpop movement. While much attention focused on the rivalry between Oasis and Blur, which dominated headlines and national news, a wave of other bands was transitioning from cult status to mainstream recognition.

Pulp, a Sheffield outfit, was among these acts. Despite having been active for 17 years and being hailed as a Britpop band alongside Blur and Oasis , they hadn't quite achieved mainstream success.

That would change in 1995 with the release of their fifth album, Different Class, and its hugely popular single, Common People , released in May (the album followed in October).

Pulp had experienced a breakthrough with His ‘n’ Hers in 1994, which peaked at number nine on the UK album chart, fuelling anticipation for their next release, buoyed by the band's earnest approach.

Frontman Jarvis Cocker, in particular, was seen as an erudite, witty, and somewhat awkward observer within the Cool Britannia scene, a contrast to the sometimes swaggering, machismo male personas prevalent at the time.

His distinct perspective on social politics, class consciousness, and everyday life resonated with many. While critical acclaim was familiar to the band, the widespread success and catchiness of Common People and its iconic music video elevated Pulp to household name status, rather than just a pub favourite.

The last minute opportunity of a lifetime - replacing that year’s headliner

Pulp was already scheduled to perform at Glastonbury in 1995 as part of Friday’s line-up in the NME Stage , with The Stone Roses set to headline the Pyramid Stage on Saturday at Worthy Farm. But those plans would change abruptly.

In early June 1995, The Stone Roses had to cancel their headline performance at Worthy Farm, just weeks before the festival, due to a leg injury suffered by lead singer Ian Brown .

The injury was reportedly severe enough to prevent him from performing a full headline set. While details about the exact nature and timing of the injury may vary slightly depending on the source, Brown's inability to perform was the definitive cause of the cancellation.

The loss of The Stone Roses, considered a significant influence on the Britpop movement, was a considerable blow to Michael Eavis and the organizers. Their performance was intended to be a reunion after a long hiatus and a major draw for ticket holders.

With such a prominent slot to fill on short notice, Glastonbury organizers faced a crucial decision. They needed a band with the stature and repertoire to command the Pyramid Stage on a Saturday night.

What Britpop act, with all the momentum in the world that year, could possibly risk it all for a chance at headlining the hallowed Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury 1995?

Pulp stepped up.

In a recent interview Jarvis undertook with The Independent , he revealed the moment the band were offered the chance to move from the NME Stage on Friday to having all eyes on them on the Pyramid Stage the following day: “We were in the studio recording Different Class and the phone went. I think it was Nick, the drummer, who picked it up and he said that’s stuff we can play at Glastonbury.

So, we kind of stopped and discussed it. I think we went to a small room to discuss it and we knew we were going to do it [...] That's when success seemed real. Undeniable.”

The celebrated performance and everlasting legacy

Common People, the first single released from Different Class, peaked at number two on the UK Singles Chart in May 1995 , remaining there for two weeks and spending 10 weeks in the UK Top 40.

Riding this wave of popularity, the group took to the Pyramid Stage at 10:30 PM BST on June 24, 1995, delivering what is now considered a landmark performance for both the band and the festival.

The set kicked off with Do You Remember the First Time , and during the performance, the band introduced classic tracks from Different Class such as Sorted For E’s & Wizz and Disco 2000 , both of which became anthems from Pulp's extensive back catalogue.

Throughout the set, Jarvis Cocker directly addressed the circumstances of their headlining slot, filling in for The Stone Roses, with a blend of humility and humour, acknowledging the audience's potential expectations. The crowd, however, was far from disappointed with the 11th-hour substitution.

Given the recent success of their hit single, Jarvis frequently referenced the "common people" theme, blurring the lines between performer and audience member. This approach resonated with the Glastonbury ethos, making him seem like one of the crowd.

Before closing the set with Common People, Jarvis addressed the Pyramid Stage audience, stating: “I don’t usually make any notes before we play because I always think you should be spontaneous on stage [...] I think you should come on and be in the moment.

“We come on here, you’re there, and we do our thing and we see what you make of it, and then it comes back to us and then it’s something that happens,” he continued. “Because I was sat in the tent today, thinking about things, and I did actually write a few things down.”

Amidst chants of "Jarvis," the singer revealed a piece of paper and then informed the crowd, after joking that he had found a shopping list: “You can’t buy feelings and you can’t buy anything worth having. If you want something to happen enough, it will happen.

“And I believe that - that’s why we’re stood up here on this stage today after 15 years. So, if a lanky git like me can do it and us lot, yeah, you can do it too. Alright?”

Pulp's 1995 set has been celebrated in the years since, with media outlets like the NME and The Guardian including it in their lists of the best Glastonbury headline performances.

The band's relatable nature, with Jarvis Cocker's witty and honest stage presence, singing about relatable themes, was a key factor in their success, especially compared to the swaggering egos prevalent in the Britpop scene at the time.

Pulp at Glastonbury 1995 - setlist

Do You Remember the First Time?

Razzmatazz

Monday Morning

Underwear

Sorted for E's & Wizz

Disco 2000

Joyriders

Acrylic Afternoons

Mis-Shapes

Pink Glove

Babies

Common People

Were you at Pulp’s celebrated headline set at Glastonbury Festival 1995 and have your personal memories of the experience? We’d love to hear them! Leave a comment below or feel free to contact the writer of the article.