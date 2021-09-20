Lancaster's Highest Point festival puts tickets on sale for 2022

The 2022 event, at Williamson Park, is to be held from May 12 to 14 with pre-sale tickets having been on sale since Monday night, and already selling fast.

The 2021 festival was held earlier this month due to Covid, and saw 35,000 people flock to the park to enjoy a weekend of live music from acts including James, The Lightning Seeds, Rudimental, Rick Astley, Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Rag ’N’ Bone Man, as well as Lancaster's own The Lovely Eggs.

At 2022’s festival, guests can expect to see a huge variety of artists across multiple stages over the course of the weekend, with a regional street food and craft beer offering on site.

The pre-sale is to be held on Monday September 20.

The lineup for the festival has not yet been announced, but is expected to be bigger and more diverse than ever, with a mix of chart-topping artists, indie legends, plus the underground house heads, D’n’B superstars and the funk groovers the festival has become so well known for.

The first wave of tickets cost £85 per adult for the two-day ticket, which includes access to the festival on Friday and Saturday May 13 and 14 2022.

Payment plans are available, meaning anyone interested can spread the cost of their ticket over five instalments of £15, with a £20 deposit.

Jamie Scahill, co-founder of the festival, said: “It was amazing to be able to host the festival again this year in Williamson Park, and it was an honour to be able to open the gates and welcome so many people who haven't had the chance to enjoy a music festival in over two years.

"We’re moving back to our original date in May for 2022 and it’s going to be bigger and better than ever before. We’re already working on securing a killer line-up for next year’s event, and we’re expecting another sell out.”

Co-founder Rich Dyer added: “We had some incredible feedback from fans and we want to thank everyone who attended and supported the event in 2021, plus of course the team who worked tirelessly to make it happen.