Highest Point festival at Williamson Park in Lancaster. Picture by Robin Zahler.

In pictures: Thousands flock to Highest Point festival in Lancaster

35,000 people descended on Williamson Park in Lancaster for a weekend of live music from acts including Becky Hill, Rudimental, Ella Eyre, James and Rag ’N’ Bone Man.

By Michelle Blade
Monday, 6th September 2021, 1:38 pm

Festival favourites James took to the stage on the opening night to play classics from their back catalogue.

Revellers saw world class DJ sets from the likes of Rudimental, Wilkinson and Crazy P Soundsystem plus high energy vocals from Becky Hill and Ella Eyre.

The Lovely Eggs took to the stage in their hometown.

Families enjoyed a number of free events and activities at The Big Family Day out on Sunday.

The event came to a close on Sunday night with a final night of live performances with Rick Astley headlining, with special guest Sophie Ellis-Bextor, and supported by The Cuban Brothers.

1. Highest Point

Highest Point festival at Williamson Park in Lancaster. Picture by Robin Zahler.

Photo: Robin Zahler

Photo Sales

2. Highest Point

Highest Point festival at Williamson Park in Lancaster. Picture by Robin Zahler.

Photo: Robin Zahler

Photo Sales

3. Highest Point

Highest Point festival at Williamson Park in Lancaster. Picture by Robin Zahler.

Photo: Robin Zahler

Photo Sales

4. Highest Point

Highest Point festival at Williamson Park in Lancaster. Picture by Robin Zahler.

Photo: Robin Zahler

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 13