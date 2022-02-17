Freddie Mercury and Queen tribute act comes to The Platform in Morecambe
The Freddie & Queen Experience will recreate a live Queen concert at the Morecambe’s Platform for one night only, Friday, February 18.
The show is full of all Queen’s greatest hits and Ian who plays Freddie Mercury has the looks, mannerisms, vocals, charisma, passion, high energy, and showmanship which made Freddie loved by many. The band features some of the finest musicians in the UK, this includes Brian May Tribute Andy Wills.
The fully live five-piece band perform with replica outfits, instruments and recreate Queen’s live shows, based around the 86 ‘Magic Tour’.
The Freddie & Queen Experience will be at The Platform on Friday, February 18 at 7.30pm.
Tickets from https://uk.patronbase.com/_ThePlatform/Productions.