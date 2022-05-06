Blazin' Squad and Love Island star coming to Morecambe rave bingo event

Marcel Somerville of hip hop group Blazin' Squad and Love Island 3 star will be coming to Morecambe for rave bingo style event.

Marcel Somerville is best known as part of hip hop group Blazin’ Squad and his appearance on Love island season 3 where he reached the final.

From the best dance tunes to hilarious game of bingo, Bada Bingo is a night out combo you didn’t know you needed.

Think dance music, raving, crazy prizes, dance-offs and conga lines.

A spokesman for Bada Bingo said: “Let’s rewind to when Nelly told us to ‘take our clothes off’, we got our freak on with Missy Elliot and we said Bye Bye Bye to NSYNC. We’re talking about when Brad and Jen were THE power couple, and all we cared about was playing Snake and keeping our Tamogotchi’s well fed. Let’s wind it back in time with BADA BINGO Feelin’ Noughty.

"Ladies leave your man at home because we are gonna throw one hella party. Trashy? Yep. Cheesy? Of course. Dig out your finest tracksuit, fur boots and Von Dutch cap ‘cos we’re throwing a night of party bingo, nostalgia prizes, and we’ll be playing all the tracks from your fave old-school R n’ B tunes right through to cheesy bangers.

"The party doesn’t stop there as Marcel Sommerville will be mashing up our fave 00’s tracks with his Naughty Noughties DJ set.

“Fancy dress encouraged.

Bada Bingo rave style bingo event is coming to Morecambe.

"Get yourself along to Buzz Bingo Morecambe on Saturday July 2 for a night out to remember.”

Tickets are available in club from £10 or online here