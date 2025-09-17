This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Your preview ahead of the final AEW Dynamite episode before the next ‘elite’ pay-per-view: AEW All Out.

The final episode of AEW Dynamite before their next big PPV takes place this week.

Your current AEW World Champion, “Hangman” Adam Page, is set to sign the match contract alongside his opponent this weekend, Kyle Fletcher.

“Timeless” Toni Storm will also be addressing the challengers to her AEW Women’s Championship, while qualifying matches for a daredevil ladder match at All Out also take place.

Here’s when and where you can watch the latest episode of AEW Dynamite this week, along with your current AEW All Out match card.

There’s more than one pro-wrestling company in town, and while we’ve focused most of our efforts over the last few months on the WWE since moving the Netflix, it would be somewhat unfair not to mention another company that screens equally as much as its “rival” - All Elite Wrestling.

The company is currently on the road to its next huge event, AEW All Out, and interest in the United Kingdom in the company has spiked once again, thanks in part to their latest sojourn to our shores for the annual Forbidden Door event; while this year their UK outing took place at The O2 in London, previous UK shows have seen them take up a residency in one of the most illustrious venues across the land - Wembley Stadium.

So while the proverbial iron is hot, why not introduce some budding wrestling fans to the alternative to the WWE, especially given that the company is set to return to our shores sooner rather than later (more details about that below.)

What better way to help your curiosity than to take a look at what channel and what time AEW Dynamite airs in the United Kingdom, and, much akin to our WWE Raw and WWE SmackDown coverage, we run down what you can expect to take place ahead of this week’s episode.

At least, what is public knowledge that is...

What time is AEW Dynamite screening in the UK this week?

The latest episode of AEW Dynamite is due to screen on Friday evening (September 19) on ITV 4 and ITVX from 11:10pm BST, with repeats available on ITVX’s on-demand service.

But for those of you who want to watch the action as it happens, you can sign up to AEW Plus on Triller, which screens the international version as and when it happens.

What matches have been confirmed for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite?

AEW World Championship contract signing between Hangman Adam Page and Kyle Fletcher

The main event of tonight's show will be the official contract signing for the AEW Men's World Championship match at All Out. "Hangman" Adam Page will face off against Kyle Fletcher, who is the handpicked challenger of Don Callis. The tension between the two has been building since Fletcher attacked Page's friend, Kenny Omega, at the 2300 Arena.

Last week, Page commented on Fletcher's potential but stated he wasn't ready to be the world champion. Fletcher will aim to prove him wrong tonight and has pledged to keep the Don Callis Family from interfering.

AEW Women's World Champion "Timeless" Toni Storm Addresses Challengers

"Timeless" Toni Storm, who is in her fourth reign as the AEW Women's World Champion, is set to address her three challengers for All Out: Kris Statlander, Thekla, and Jamie Hayter. The four-way match means Storm does not have to be pinned or submitted to lose her title. The spotlight will be on Storm as she prepares for this unique challenge.

No Holds Barred Match: Thekla v Queen Aminata

The bitter rivalry between Thekla and Queen Aminata will culminate tonight in a No Holds Barred match. The two have been feuding for some time, and their rivalry has been described as "hate at first sight." With no rules and chaos welcomed, this match will see if they can finally put their blood feud to rest.

Riho v Robyn Renegade

Riho, the inaugural AEW Women's World Champion, will have her first singles match in over a year against Robyn Renegade. This match is significant as it serves as a tune-up for Riho, who is the challenger for Mercedes Moné's TBS Championship at All Out. A potential twist is the past desire of Moné to form a stable with the Renegade Twins, which could lead to an appearance from the "CEO" during the match.

Face-to-Face: Christian Cage & Adam Copeland confront FTR

Christian Cage and Adam Copeland will have one final face-to-face confrontation with FTR before their highly anticipated "dream match" at All Out in their hometown of Toronto. Under the terms of this segment, no physicality is allowed, and a violation will result in heavy fines. The segment is expected to feature more verbal sparring as both teams attempt to gain a final mental advantage.

Bobby Lashley v Toa Liona

Ahead of a trios match at AEW All Out, Bobby Lashley faces off one-on-one against GOA member, Toa Liona. | Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for The Global Gaming League

In a follow-up to last week's show, Bobby Lashley will go one-on-one with Toa Liona in a battle of super heavyweights. This match serves as a preview for their trios match at All Out, where The Hurt Syndicate (Lashley, Ricochet, and Shelton Benjamin) will face off against GOA (Liona and his partners).

Jon Moxley v Roderick Strong

Jon Moxley and Roderick Strong will have their first singles match against each other since 2010. Moxley has a lot on his mind, including a Coffin Match at All Out against Darby Allin and managing new and old members of the Death Riders. This match will test Moxley's ability to stay focused with a lot on his plate.

Tag Team Qualifiers to compete in a 4-Way Tag Team Championship Ladder Match at All Out

Three tag team qualifier matches are scheduled for tonight to determine the opponents for Brodido's AEW World Tag Team Championships at All Out in a 4-Way Ladder Match. The scheduled qualifying matches are: Bang Bang Gang vs. Young Bucks, Hechicero & Josh Alexander vs. Top Flight and Kip Sabian & Killswitch vs. JetSpeed.

AEW Unified Championship Qualifier: The Beast Mortos v Máscara Dorada

The Beast Mortos and Máscara Dorada will battle to earn the right to challenge for the AEW Unified Championship at All Out. They will be facing champion Kazuchika Okada and fellow Don Callis Family member Konosuke Takeshita in a 3-way title match on Saturday

What matches have so far been confirmed for AEW All Out?

"The Mad King" Eddie Kingston makes his long-awaited return to an AEW ring this weekend, as he accepts the challenge thrown down by Big Bill. | Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Though there might be another match or two added after both this week’s episodes of AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision, the next Pay-Per-View event taking place in London, Ontario, Canada, is already looking packed.

Here’s the current match card ahead of this week’s Supershow north of the US border.

AEW All Out - matches announced so far

AEW World Championship : “Hangman” Adam Page (c) v Kyle Fletcher

: “Hangman” Adam Page (c) v Kyle Fletcher AEW Women’s World Championship - Four Way Dance : “Timeless” Toni Storm (c) v Jamie Hayter v Kris Statlander v Thekla

: “Timeless” Toni Storm (c) v Jamie Hayter v Kris Statlander v Thekla AEW TBS Championship : Mercedes Moné (c) vs. Riho

: Mercedes Moné (c) vs. Riho AEW Tag Team Championship - Four Way Ladder Match : Brodido (Brody King and Bandido) (c) v winners of the qualifying matches on AEW Dynamite

: Brodido (Brody King and Bandido) (c) v winners of the qualifying matches on AEW Dynamite AEW Unified Championship : Kazuchika Okada (c) v Konosuke Takeshita v the winner of Máscara Dorada and The Beast Mortos

: Kazuchika Okada (c) v Konosuke Takeshita v the winner of Máscara Dorada and The Beast Mortos Coffin Match : Jon Moxley v Darby Allin

: Jon Moxley v Darby Allin Tables ‘n’ Tacks Match : MFJ v Mark Briscoe

: MFJ v Mark Briscoe Adam Copeland and Christian Cage v FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood)

The Hurt Syndicate (Bobbly Lashley, Shelton Benjamin and MVP) v Ricochet and the GOA (Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona)

Eddie Kingston v Big Bill

When are AEW returning to the United Kingdom?

Sooner rather than later, thankfully!

AEW is set to return to our shores for a taping of both AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision later this year, with tickets currently available now through Ticketmaster.

The company will be taping their Collision show on December 13 at the Utilita Arena in Cardiff, followed afterwards by an AEW Dynamite taping set to take place at the Co-op Live in Manchester on December 17 2025.

Looking for other wrestling shows set to take place in the United Kingdom this month? Check out our guide to several BritWres shows you can check out from a mere stone’s throw away from your front door.