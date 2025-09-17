The ‘teasing’ announcement comes as the band performed their first show with new drummer, Ilan Rubin, over the weekend

Foo Fighters have teased an announcement that fans are speculating is an impending world tour.

The band took to YouTube overnight to share a cryptic post, making light of AI-generated videos and music rife in the industry.

The video comes after last weekend’s debut performance with new drummer, Ilan Rubin, taking the drum seat.

Foo Fighters and goofing around when it comes to major announcements - it has become a combination that fans of the band have come to love over the years. But their latest tongue-in-cheek video released online has many fans now hoping they’re hitting the road once again in 2026.

The band dropped a new video on YouTube overnight, with each band member talking about the importance of making real music in the face of Artificial Intelligence and the rise of AI artists appearing on streaming services such as Spotify and Apple Music. But, true to Foo Fighters’ form, the clip itself was created using AI, leading to moments where band members had extra fingers on their hands or their faces warped to ridiculous conditions.

announce a world tour, thanks to an AI-generated video featuring the band appearing on YouTube overnight.

The video sees Grohl address the viewers, telling them, “It’s been a while, but I’m happy to announce that Foo Fighters are coming back to bring you that 100 per cent real, raw, human element of rock ‘n’ roll,” before showing a fake concert set list, with songs penned in unreadable AI scrawl.

The video concludes with the words “Stay tuned... there’s more to come.”

That has led fans to speculate that the group are now gearing up for a widespread tour in 2026, the first they will embark on since 2024’s Everything or Nothing at All Tour, and the first since the arrival of new drummer, Ilan Rubin.

The group have been performing some shows this year, including a series of upcoming dates in Singapore, Japan and Mexico already scheduled. This past weekend, the band played with Rubin for the first time at San Luis Obispo, California’s 900-capacity Fremont Theatre.

Introducing the former Nine Inch Nails drummer to the audience, Grohl said “Everybody else has said it. I finally get the opportunity to say, ‘Ladies and gentlemen, will you please welcome (...) Ilan Rubin, (...) playing drums in the Foo Fighters right now.

“It’s official. You can stamp the passport.”

Foo Fighters have regularly been a leading contender to perform at one of the 2026 UK music festivals, with Leeds and Reading considered the front-runner events the band may perform at, owing to Glastonbury taking a fallow year in 2026. But will the band skip the festival circuit to perform their own arena tour across the world instead?

Watch this space.

