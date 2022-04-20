Tyson Fury insists he will retire after Saturday's Dillian Whyte world heavyweight bout

Fury took part in an open workout yesterday in the shadows of Wembley Stadium, which is set to host 94,000 spectators this weekend.

After being put through his paces, Fury insisted that the domestic contest with Whyte will be the last of a professional career which started in 2008.

He said: “That’s it. Get a good victory here on Saturday night, relax, sit back and enjoy life. I am loving every second of it (this week).

Tyson Fury fights at Wembley Stadium on Saturday

“It's been a long old journey, ups and downs in my career, lots of ups and downs.

“I’m coming up to 34, 20 years as a boxer, that’s enough for anybody. There’s plenty of other stuff I need to do like look after my kids and wife and enjoy them.”

Fury told co-promoter Frank Warren they would share a drink after this weekend’s fight – but said Wembley was never the pinnacle for the WBC-belt holder.

Instead, he namechecked York Hall in Bethnal Green in addition to several venues across the Atlantic among the boxing arenas he always wanted to tick off.

“We will put on a good fight and leave it all in the ring,” Fury added.

“I will be leaving every ounce of strength and energy I have in my body in the ring on Saturday night.

“The rest of it is God’s will, so if it is written in the stars on Saturday night then guess what Frank Warren? We will have a drink after the fight to a very successful night and career. That’s it.”

The undercard on Saturday also features an appearance from Morecambe featherweight Isaac Lowe, who will face Liverpudlian Nick Ball for the WBC Silver title.

The victor will land a high world ranking with the World Boxing Council and be in contention for world honours.