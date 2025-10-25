Oliver named in England's first Disability Performance Squad

Morecambe golfer Oliver Hirst-Greenham has crowned a hugely successful season by being named in England's first Disability Performance Squad.

The 40-year-old is one of 12 elite players selected to represent their country at the biennial European Team Championship for Disabled Golfers next June, with the full backing of England Golf.

Morecambe Golf Club member Oliver last featured in these pages in May, when he won the Scottish Open by seven shots at Rowallan Castle in Kilmarnock.

Oliver Hirst-Greenham won three of his four events this year, including the Lancashire Open at Lytham Green Drive

He went on to win the Welsh Open and so complete a hat-trick of UK national titles, having been crowned English Open champion in 2023.

That was Oliver's first season competing in the European Disabled Golf Association, having been born with dysplasia, meaning he has shallow hip sockets.

Oliver represented England at the last European Team Championship in Dusseldorf, Germany, last year, helping them to finish second in the Nations Cup.

The hope is to turn silver into gold next year and there is good reason for optimism, as Oliver told the Visitor: “Last year England had an 'Inclusion Team' for the European Championship but this time it's a 'Performance Squad'.

"That means we get all the strength and conditioning, and all the coaching that other England golf teams would receive.

“We recently had the first of a series of training camps at Woodhall Spa Golf Club in Lincolnshire, where the facilities are superb.”

At the end of his outstanding season, Oliver reflected: “I've entered four events this year and won three. Besides the Scottish and Welsh Opens, I won the Lancashire Open at Lytham Green Drive and was invited into the European Play-offs at North Hants Golf Club last month but lost in the final.”

His 2025 season may be over but that doesn't mean Oliver will be taking it easy as he explains: “England Golf have set us a coaching programme for us to work on over the winter, and we'll have the next get-together at Woodhill Spa early in the New Year.”

England Golf recently appointed Adam Keogh as national disability coach and he said: “The England Golf Disability Squad is an exciting opportunity for everybody involved, where our collective aim is to win a gold medal at the European Team Championships.

“My role as the coach is to help the players in every way I can with performance that will enable us to achieve our goals.

“We recently met for the first time as a squad at Woodhall Spa and I was blown away by the positive attitude of our players, their eagerness to learn, work ethic and team spirit. We’re very excited about the year ahead.”