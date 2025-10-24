Heysham Golf Club - Lancashire Golf Awards 2025

Heysham Golf Club are winners of the recent Lancashire Golf - Club of the Year Award for 2025. The award was the culmination of many diverse projects that have been initiated at the golf club, and recognition for the work done.

The application submitted by the club for the award centered on 3 specific areas: Quality experience for members & innovation, Accessibility, inclusivity & safeguarding & Additional activities & achievements

The application was extensive and covered many aspects of the work carried out at Heysham GC by Volunteers, Officials, Staff, and Club Professionals. Some of the areas highlighted within the application were :-

Launching a dedicated ‘women’s pathway into golf’, and have implemented a comprehensive safeguarding policy in line with England Golf standards, with a trained Welfare Officer,

L-R Captain Dr. Tim Barry, President Lancashire Golf, John Pendleton, President Heysham Golf Club, Lisa John, Lady Captain, Sharon Timperley & Director of Greens, Scott Lee
L-R Captain Dr. Tim Barry, President Lancashire Golf, John Pendleton, President Heysham Golf Club, Lisa John, Lady Captain, Sharon Timperley & Director of Greens, Scott Lee

Investment in the course, including new pathways, additional 9 and 18-hole medals from a tee of choice. This innovation has allowed all our members to remain competitive, maintain their handicaps, and enjoy mixed play.

Sustainability remains a priority. Recent projects include the introduction of a new water storage feature on the 18th hole and close consultation with Lancashire County Council’s Biological Heritage Site team to support the development of the nature reserve at the centre of the course. These improvements enhance biodiversity while strengthening environmental credentials. Supporting the drive by England Golf to be more water self-sufficient. There has also been investment in a new irrigation system using technology to direct water only when needed.

The launch of the Fore Get Me Not Golf dementia café, which has featured recently on BBC North West Tonight, has further underlined the inclusive ethos. By opening doors to people in the community living with dementia and their carers, Heysham GC has created a model of community engagement that uses golf as a force for health and social wellbeing.

Through investment in facilities, innovative competition formats, record membership growth, inclusivity initiatives, and community-focused projects such as Fore Get Me Not Golf, Heysham Golf Club has shown how tradition and innovation can be successfully combined.

