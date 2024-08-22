Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Morecambe golfer Oliver Hirst-Greenham is aiming for a big finish to his hugely successful season.

The 39-year-old recently finished third in the inaugural G4D Shield at London Golf Club in Kent but the undoubted highlight of the year for Oliver was helping the England Disability team to win silver at the European Nations Cup in Germany.

Oliver, who plays at Heysham Golf Club, is in his second season on the European Disabled Golf Association tour, having won the English Open last year.

Oliver Hirst-Greenham (far right) with the England Disability Golf team who finished runners-up in the European Nations Cup

He plays with congenital hip dysplasia, meaning that shallow hip sockets affect his muscles and tendons.

The England quartet of Kris Aves, Heather Gilks, David Reaney and Oliver pipped Ireland to second place behind Italy in the Nations Cup at Club Hosel, Dusseldorf, where Oliver's powerful driving and accurate iron play were key.

But Oliver says teamwork and camaraderie were vital factors in their success: “It was really hard work on the final day in heat of 33 degrees but I think that we did England proud. It was a massive team effort,” he told the Lancaster Guardian after the Ryder Cup-style event, which combined greensomes, foursomes and better-ball rounds to test all aspects of the players’ game.

“I've kept my form since and would have been second in the G4D Shield but for a two-shot penalty.

“These are exciting times because they are looking at even bigger tournaments to take disability golf to a higher level, and there's a chance of golf getting into the Paralympics.”

Despite having an eye on the future, Oliver still has events to look forward to this season – but he's still facing up to a familiar problem.

“There are big tournaments in Canada and around Europe next month,” he says, “but basically I only compete in UK events because I have no sponsorship.

“I am very well supported at Heysham, but playing around the world on our tour is very costly and the best players in the world are sponsored.”

Anyone interested in sponsoring Oliver can contact him by emailing [email protected]