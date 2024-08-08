Lancaster golfer Stephen Creed earns place in 'world's biggest tournament'
The 59-year-old has qualified for the US Senior Amateur Championship at the Honors Course in Tennessee, starting on August 24.
The gruelling quest to qualify has taken Stephen all around Europe this year but his efforts have been rewarded with a place in one of the world's most exclusive events for over-55s.
It follows an outstanding 2023, which saw Stephen win the English Senior Men's Amateur Championship and help England to win the European Championship in the Czech Republic.
He sank the winning birdie putt to pip France to the title, having been part of the England team which finished runners-up to Sweden after a play-off in 2022.
Stephen told the Lancaster Guardian: “I have silver and gold medals now and winning that was an absolute dream. I've represented England four times and it is my proudest achievement.”
However, his soaring success of 2023 did leave Stephen wondering how he could possibly follow that.
“I thought I'd like to go over to the States to play in the biggest event but it's very hard to qualify and it's dominated by Americans.” he said.
“You need to win enough ranking points and winning the English Amateur last year kicked me off on the world rankings. I set myself a target of two years to do it and I’ve done it in four months.”
Having retired last December after 38 years with the National Grid, Stephen had time to focus fully on his goal.
Playing in Spain, Bulgaria and France, then finishing fifth at the English Senior Men's Strokeplay Championship, he sealed qualification in the final week at the European Senior Championship in Luxembourg.
Stephen is a relative latecomer to golf despite some childhood swings in Lancaster.
He recalls: “We lived on a council estate on Ashton Road and my Uncle Ted bought me some clubs. I'd terrorise the neighbours, though I never smashed a window.
“Cricket became my game and I didn't try golf again until I was 33, when a friend ran a golf day. I'd kept my clubs and I got hooked.”
A former schoolboy at Dallas Road Primary and Ripley St Thomas, work took Stephen to the Midlands and his base for the past 21 years has been Stratford-upon-Avon, where he is the newly-crowned champion at his local club.
He added: “I've been a scratch player since 40 and have represented my club, my county and England.
“To slip on the jacket with the England logo made me immensely proud but the US Championship will cap a really good career. There are a couple more English guys, so I won't be on my own.”
And Stephen is assured of another friendly face across the Pond: he will be accompanied by brother Peter, his caddie for over 20 years and also Lancaster born and bred.
“Peter knows nothing about golf but it's been our way of getting to know each other and it works well,” he said.