Having experienced a second relegation in three years after finishing bottom of the table last year, they find themselves in Division 1A for the new season.

Their 22-match campaign will get underway with a home match on Saturday, April 20.

That sees Morecambe welcome a Fylde team which is also new to the division, having topped Division 1B last year.

Morecambe CC endured a tough 2023 season Picture: Tony North

The other promoted club, BAC/EE Preston, will visit Woodhill Lane on June 15 to launch a run of five home matches in six for Morecambe.

That spell also includes the visit of Heysham CC’s first XI, who have moved over to the Palace Shield after winning the Westmorland Cricket League First Division last year.

Heysham will then host Morecambe on the final day of the season, set for September 14, as the latter end the campaign with three consecutive away matches.

The first derby comes on the second weekend of the season when Morecambe make the trip to Westgate, who finished fourth 12 months ago.

Kirkham and Wesham, who were relegated along with Morecambe at the end of last season, welcome them to the Fylde coast on May 25 with the return match being played in early August.

Morecambe’s fixture list also includes matches against four second XIs representing Northern Premier Cricket League clubs: Garstang, Leyland, Longridge and Netherfield.

Their league schedule is as follows:

April

20: Fylde (h)

27: Westgate (a)

May

4: Croston (a)

11: Longridge 2 (h)

18: Netherfield 2 (h)

25: Kirkham and Wesham (a)

June

1: Leyland 2 (h)

8: Garstang 2 (a)

15: BAC/EE Preston (h)

22: Standish (h)

29: Heysham (h)

July

6: Fylde (a)

13: Westgate (h)

20: Croston (h)

27: Longridge 2 (a)

August

3: Netherfield 2 (a)

10: Kirkham and Wesham (h)

17: Leyland 2 (a)

24: Garstang 2 (h)

31: BAC/EE Preston (a)

September

7: Standish (a)

14: Heysham (a)

Morecambe were also due to begin a 10-week winter net session at Carnforth High School last weekend.