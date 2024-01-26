Dave Chisnall finds out his first round opponent for the Cazoo Masters
The two-time runner-up meets Germany’s Martin Schindler in one of eight first round matches being played that night at the Marshall Arena.
Those ties feature players ranked nine to 24 on the PDC Order of Merit, with the winners progressing into the second round.
Chisnall or Schindler will then face world number seven Danny Noppert in the first last-16 match, scheduled to begin at 12.45pm on Saturday.
The reigning champion, Chris Dobey, also plays on Friday when he meets 2023 UK Open champion Andrew Gilding.
Former winners Jonny Clayton, Joe Cullen and James Wade also figure, as they take on Krzysztof Ratajski, Josh Rock and Dimitri Van den Bergh respectively.
Former European champion Ross Smith faces a resurgent Stephen Bunting for a place in the last 16, while Dirk van Duijvenbode and Ryan Searle meet in the opening match.
The second round sees 2020 champion Peter Wright meet either Clayton or Ratajski for a quarter-final place.
Newly-crowned world champion Luke Humphries also features on Saturday, when he meets either Bunting or Ross Smith.
The winner of Dobey and Gilding’s tussle will play five-time winner Michael van Gerwen, while 2020 runner-up Michael Smith, reigning World Matchplay champion Nathan Aspinall and former world champions Gerwyn Price and Rob Cross also enter in round two.
The tournament concludes on Sunday, with the quarter-finals in the afternoon session followed by the semi-finals and final in the evening.