Morecambe CC maintain promotion bid following nervy victory

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alex Briggs’ players edged to a one-wicket win against Kirkham and Wesham at Woodhill Lane.

After winning the toss and batting first, the Kirkham and Wesham innings was one of the proverbial two halves.

Openers Michael Brooks and Andrew Hogarth added 92 for the first wicket but, once the latter was out to Michael Bland (1-15) for 52, the remaining wickets fell for only 53 more runs.

Shane Burton was among the Morecambe CC wicket takers Picture: Tony North

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brooks (32) fell to Dan Stanley, who then saw off Joseph Bennett (0) to finish with 2-22.

Shane Burton removed Tait Roberts-Hodgson (9) and Liam Castellas (7) in his 2-26 before Stefan Dixon sent back Theo Cunliffe (5), Samuel Oldfield (17) and Richard Beesley (5) to claim 3-45.

Lloyd Smith then wrapped up the innings, dismissing Ben Rawcliffe (3) and Andrew Parkinson (0) to give him 2-29 and see the visitors all out for 145.

Morecambe’s reply saw Lewis Smith (0) and Luke Pearson (15) out to Antony Wilson (2-16) early on.

Briggs (13) fell to Beesley (1-30) before Rawcliffe (2-24) removed Ashton Ward (3) and Burton (0) to leave the score 64-5.

Bland (6) and Reuben Orr (9) were then out to Castellas (2-33), either side of Hogarth dismissing Fazian Ghumman for 56.

With Morecambe 113-8, Dixon and Lloyd Smith added 24 before the latter was out to Hogarth (2-25) for seven.

Dan Stanley joined Lloyd Smith for the nine runs Morecambe needed, the latter finishing 23 not out in their 146-9.

However, wins for Great Eccleston and Eccleston keep them second and third respectively behind runaway leaders Fleetwood.

Five games remain in Morecambe’s league season, starting with Saturday’s trip to Torrisholme (1pm).

Twenty-four hours later, they face Fleetwood in the Meyler Cup final at Thornton Cleveleys’ Illawalla base (1pm).

Elsewhere, the seconds are 37 points from safety with five games of their Division 1B season left after losing by 84 runs at Garstang.

The home team batted first and, aided by 48 extras, were all out for 196.

Sean Graves led the Morecambe bowling with 3-54 but they were dismissed for 112 in reply.