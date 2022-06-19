Lancaster CC's up-and-down season continues with Netherfield defeat

Last season’s runners-up could not build on their win at St Annes seven days earlier as they lost by nine wickets to Netherfield.

Lancaster had chosen to bat first at Lune Road, only to be dismissed by their visitors for 140 with eight balls of their allotted 50 overs remaining.

Again, they had a difficult start with Faizan Khan (1) out to Matt Jackson, while Louis Backhouse dismissed both Eddie Steinson (4) and Andrew Chubb (0).

Irfan Khan struck 76 in Lancaster CC's weekend defeat Picture: Tony North

That left the score 27-3 but Irfan Khan and Steven Fisher launched a recovery with a stand of 73.

It ended when Khan, who had dominated the partnership, was out to John Mason for 76.

The wheels then came off the Lancaster innings as 100-3 quickly became 112-7.

Mason was the man responsible, also collecting the wickets of Luke Phillips (0), Fisher (19) and David Steinson (1).

Ben Simm and Lee Marshall staged a rearguard action, adding 24, but the final three wickets fell for only four runs.

Simm (13) was out to Jackson before Mason polished off the innings by dismissing Lee Sparks (1) and Lee Marshall (13).

That saw him end with 6-21 as Backhouse finished with 2-18 and Jackson 2-24.

Netherfield then breezed to their target, reaching 142-1 inside 37 overs.

The only wicket fell with the score on 63 when Josh Dixon (28) was out to Irfan Khan.

Fellow opener Ben Barrow and Finley Richardson then took the Cumbrians to victory with an unbroken stand of 79.

Richardson struck three boundaries in his undefeated 31 but it was Barrow who led the run chase.

He recorded nine fours in making 68 not out and taking his team to the full 15 points.

Khan took 1-41 for a Lancaster team who failed to pick up any points at all for their efforts.

Defeat leaves Lancaster 10th in the table, heading into Saturday’s trip to bottom club Vernon Carus (12.30pm).