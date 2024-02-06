Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Having finished fourth last season, 13 points adrift of an immediate return to the Northern Premier Cricket League, they start on April 20 by welcoming Vernon Carus to Lune Road.

Vernons, who dropped out of the NPCL along with Lancaster in 2022, struggled last season and finished ninth; only eight points clear of back-to-back relegations.

The first derby of the season comes on the second weekend when Lancaster travel to Carnforth, who finished third 12 months ago.

Eddie Steinson skippered Lancaster to fourth place in the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield top flight last season Picture: Tony North

Thornton Cleveleys, who finished fifth, complete the first half of the season by visiting Lancaster at the end of June before hosting them on the final day in mid-September.

Coming down from the NPCL for 2024 are Penrith and Eccleston, both of whom face Lancaster in May.

Eccleston make the trip on May 4, the third game of the season, while a trip to Cumbria awaits at the end of the month.

In a similar vein, Lancaster will face two more new teams in the space of a calendar month.

Division 1A winners Barrow travel to Lancaster at the start of June while Rufford, who finished third behind Leyland’s second XI, visit a fortnight later.

Lancaster have also found out their opponents in round one of this season’s Lancashire Cricket Foundation Knockout Cup.

That takes place on Sunday, May 19 with Lancaster facing a stiff task on paper as they host NPCL club Longridge.

The visitors are targeting a third consecutive appearance in the final, having beaten Ormskirk in 2022 before losing to Northern last year.

Lancaster’s league fixtures are as follows:

April

20: Vernon Carus (h)

27: Carnforth (a)

May

4: Eccleston (h)

11: Great Eccleston (a)

18: Torrisholme (h)

25: Penrith (a)

June

1: Barrow (h)

8: Preston (a)

15: Rufford (h)

22: Penwortham (a)

29: Thornton Cleveleys (h)

July

6: Vernon Carus (a)

13: Carnforth (h)

20: Eccleston (a)

27: Great Eccleston (h)

August

3: Torrisholme (a)

10: Penrith (h)

17: Barrow (a)

24: Preston (h)

31: Rufford (a)

September

7: Penwortham (h)