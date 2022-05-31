Lancaster CC's difficult start to the season continues

Last year’s runners-up suffered a fourth loss in their opening six matches as they were beaten by 62 runs at Chorley.

Having won the toss, Lancaster asked their hosts to bat first and dismissed them for 157 with one ball remaining of their 50 overs.

They enjoyed early success as Chorley openers Andrew Holdsworth (7) and Will Moulton (0) were out to Irfan Khan and Liam Moffat respectively.

Khan also picked up the wicket of Harry Barclay (16) but it was the duo of Roshen Silva and Alfie Dobson who made the key contributions.

Silva made 39 and Dobson top-scored with 52 before both were dismissed by Liam Moffat.

He continued to work his way through the home line-up, sending back Edwin Moulton (0), Joseph Tiffin (2), Sam Steeple (0) and Louis Johnson (1).

It was Kieran Moffat who claimed the final wicket to fall, accounting for Ian Oakes (5), as Keiran McCullagh ended 25 not out.

Khan finished with 2-48 and Kieran Moffat 1-41 but it was Liam Moffat who took centre stage with the ball, recording figures of 7-20 from his 15 overs.

However, those efforts were in vain as Lancaster were all out for 95 midway through the 32nd over of their reply.

Openers Eddie Steinson (2) and skipper Jamie Heywood (8) were out to Edwin Moulton before Will Moulton sent back Laurie Atkinson (1) and Jack Lord (4).

Khan reached 12 before he was dismissed by Steeple, who also picked up the wicket of Kieran Moffat (7).

Steven Fisher (14) was trapped by Johnson, who also ran out Liam Moffat (0), before Ian Oakes ended the match with the wickets of David Steinson (23) and Ben Simm (4), leaving Lee Sparks nine not out.

The wickets were shared around the Chorley attack with Will Moulton taking 2-9, Edwin Moulton and Oakes both 2-13, Steeple 2-29 and Johnson 1-15.

It meant Lancaster claimed three points for their afternoon’s work, leaving them ninth in the table.