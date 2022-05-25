Lancashire all-rounder's hat-trick leads Lancaster CC to victory

They ran out four-wicket winners in a low-scoring encounter at Lune Road, climbing into eighth place in the early league table.

Victory was set up by their bowlers after Kendal were dismissed for 76, having batted for almost 49 overs in the process.

Lancaster had won the toss and asked their visitors to bat first, a decision which paid off after reducing them to 12-5.

Lancashire all-rounder Danny Lamb celebrates his hat-trick for Lancaster Picture: Tony North

The process was helped by an early hat-trick from Lancashire’s Danny Lamb as he dismissed Darren Nightingale, followed by first-ball exits for Rongsen Jonathan (0) and Paul Dodds (0).

He followed that with the wicket of David Batty (0) before Liam Moffat accounted for Harry Lee (0).

Kendal opener Chris Miller and Sam Fletcher staged a recovery, taking the score to 46 without further loss.

That partnership ended when Fletcher (15) was out to Ben Simm before Miller followed two runs later, dismissed by David Steinson for 18.

Irfan Khan then sent back Matthew Park (7) and Alec Carradus (1) before Kuldeep Singh (17) was the last man out, falling to Simm.

He ended with 2-14, Khan 2-13, Steinson 1-5 and Liam Moffat 1-17 but it was Lamb who led the way with 4-18.

Chasing a small target, Lancaster’s reply started poorly as they were reduced to 36-5.

Steven Fisher (0) was first to go, followed by Jamie Heywood (11), Lamb (8), Steinson (0) and Irfan Qayyum (3).

Khan and Laurie Atkinson (8) took the score to 64 when the latter was the sixth man out.

However, Khan (36 not out) and Kieran Moffat (nine not out) took Lancaster to victory on 79-6 despite Singh taking 4-29 and Lee 2-28.

Sunday brought a 41-run loss at Farnworth Social Circle in round one of the Lancashire Cricket Foundation KO.

The hosts batted first, recovering from 83-7 to post 163 all out thanks to Ben Hamilton’s 67 not out.

Khan took 4-24 for a Lancaster side which was all out for 122 in reply, Billy Coleman taking 4-21.