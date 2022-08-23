Lancaster CC unable to halt leaders' charge towards the title

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Garstang posted an 82-run victory at the Riverside, though Lancaster picked up three points for their efforts.

Lancaster had won the toss and asked Garstang to bat first, only to see them post 222-9 from their 50 overs.

Their innings hadn’t got off to the best possible start with the top three of Michael Wellings (4), Michael Walling (0) and Mark Walling (12) all out cheaply.

Faizan Khan starred for Lancaster's second XI on Saturday Picture: Tony North

The recovery was led initially by Punit Bisht and Ryan Pearson until the latter was out for 24.

Bisht and Matt Crowther were to dominate the Garstang total with the Indian finally out for 87.

Crowther finished 61 not out despite seeing the dismissals of Gilbert (4), Dan Curwen (0), Ian Walling (9) and Joel Derham (15).

Lancaster saw Liam Moffat take 3-43, Irfan Khan 2-33, Laurie Atkinson 1-40, Kieran Moffat 1-42 and Jamie Heywood 1-47 before they were dismissed for 140 in reply.

It was Derham who led the way with the ball for Garstang, initially removing two of the top three in Atkinson (12) and Khan (13).

He also removed Kieran Moffat (10) and Steven Fisher (7) after Gilbert (1-42) had dismissed Ben Simm (30), Bisht (2-4) saw off Heywood (9) and Ian Walling (1-37) trapped Eddie Steinson (37).

Bisht also sent back Lee Sparks (9) before Derham ended proceedings with the wickets of Chris Beales (9) and Liam Moffat (4) to claim 6-40.

Defeat means Lancaster are now 17 points from safety with only four matches of the season remaining.

Two of those take place over the Bank Holiday weekend with a home game against St Annes on Saturday, followed by a trip to Fulwood and Broughton on Monday (both 12.30pm).

There was also an 82-run margin of victory in the seconds’ match as they beat Kirkham and Wesham in division three of the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield.

Lancaster batted first and were reduced to 73-6, only for Faizan Khan and Lee Marshall to then add 130.

Marshall was out for 55 but Khan continued, finishing 153 not out in Lancaster’s 236-7.