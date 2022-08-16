Lancaster CC batters slump to Chorley defeat

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having registered only their fourth win of the season in beating Kendal seven days earlier, they went down by 112 runs against Chorley.

Chorley had elected to bat first at Lune Road, where a patient performance saw them post 159-5 at the conclusion of their 50 overs.

Lancaster had struck early, Liam Moffat removing Andrew Holdsworth (6) with the score on 16.

Lancaster's Liam Moffat picked up a couple of wickets in their weekend loss against Chorley Picture: Tony North

Will Moulton was joined by Roshen Silva and they put Chorley in a good position, adding 72 for the second wicket.

However, with the score 88-1, Lancaster hit back by collecting four wickets for only 25 runs.

First to go was Will Moulton after reaching 53, dismissed by Laurie Atkinson who then saw off Harry Barclay (3).

Alfie Dobson (1) became Liam Moffat’s second victim before Atkinson picked up a third by accounting for Alex Howarth (5).

That left Chorley 113-5 but Silva and Edwin Moulton added an unbroken 46 in taking their team to the close.

Silva finished 58 not out and Edwin Moulton 22 not out as Atkinson ended with 3-31 and Liam Moffat 2-46.

The Lancaster reply, however, was a sorry story as they were shot out for only 47.

Edwin Moulton did the early damage, picking up the wickets of Atkinson (1), Steven Fisher (1), Irfan Khan (5) and Drupad Parmar (0) in reducing the hosts to 15-4.

Eddie Steinson and Ben Simm attempted to rebuild but had added only 10 when another cluster of wickets fell.

Ian Oakes was the man responsible this time, dismissing Simm (7), Kieran Moffat (0) and Eddie Steinson (10) to leave the score 29-7.

It was soon 30-8 as Sam Steeple sent back Liam Moffat (0) before Oakes accounted for David Steinson (6).

Edwin Moulton had the final word, removing Chris Beales (1), leaving Lee Sparks nine not out and giving Lancaster one point for their efforts.

It also meant he ended with 5-14, Oakes 4-6 and Steeple 1-10.

Defeat keeps Lancaster, last year’s runners-up, second-bottom going into the final month of the season.