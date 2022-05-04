Lancaster CC suffer consecutive league losses with Leyland defeat

Last season’s runners-up followed up the opening day loss to Longridge with a 97-run defeat at Leyland on Saturday.

The hosts decided to bat first and compiled a sizeable 246-9 from their 50 overs.

James Rounding (58) top-scored but there were good contributions from Andrew Makinson (54 not out), Nasir Nawaz (44), Nathan McDonnell (38) and Kurtis Watson (31).

Liam Moffat took three wickets and scored 26 in Lancaster's defeat at Leyland Picture: Tony North

Liam Moffat (3-52) led the Lancaster attack with wickets also going to David Steinson (2-78) Irfan Qayyum (1-46) and Ben Simm (1-48).

Lancaster’s response saw them dismissed for 149, one ball into the 36th over.

They lost Steven Fisher (0), Jamie Heywood (2) and Qayyum (29) in reaching 84-3, only to lose four wickets for as many runs.

Eddie Steinson (36) was first to go, followed by Kieran Moffat (0), David Steinson (17) and Rik Ghosh (0) to leave them 88-7.

Drupad Parmar and Simm added 28 before the latter fell for 18, making it 115-8.

Parmar departed for 17 before Liam Moffat was last man out for a brisk 26, giving Kurtis Watson 5-45.

Twenty-four hours later, Lancaster saw both of their T20 competition matches against St Annes and Netherfield abandoned.

They will hope to claim a league win at the third time of asking when they travel to Penrith this Saturday (12.30pm).

The seconds beat Leyland’s thirds by four wickets in the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield at Lune Road.

Leyland had opted to bat first, a decision which seemed a good one when they progressed to 122-1.

At that point, Lancaster’s bowlers dragged the game back by claiming seven wickets for 53 runs.

Syed Gulrez led the way, claiming 4-45 from 13 overs as Leyland ended on 175-8 with Thomas Sutch (69) their top scorer.

In reply, Lancaster seemed up against it with Jack Lord (14), Daniel Rae (0), Danny Welbourne (15) and Muhammad Bilal Arshad (0) all out as they fell from 28-0 to 31-4.

Gulrez and Elliot Marshall led the recovery, adding 81 before the latter was out for 40 and the former for 48.