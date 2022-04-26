Lancaster CC's tough start to the new season

The first and second XIs both lost their respective matches on the Saturday before Sunday brought defeat in the ECB National Club Championship.

Saturday had opened up with the firsts welcoming Longridge to Lune Road for a battle of the second and fourth-placed teams in the Northern Premier Cricket League last season.

Having won the toss and asked the visitors to bat, new Lancaster skipper Jamie Heywood saw his players strike twice early on.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lancaster bowler Tom Rose celebrates a wicket against Longridge Picture: Tony North

Irfan Qayyum was the man responsible, dismissing Luke Platt (6) and Josh Mullin (4) as Longridge fell to 21-2.

Zac Christie (26) fell to Tom Rose before Ben Simm accounted for James Whitehead (16) and Tom Turner (5) was run out, leaving the visitors 128-5.

Simm also dismissed Will Vause (9) and Rhys Morgan (10) but the key contribution came from Longridge’s overseas amateur, Connor Rutland.

The Australian hit eight boundaries and four sixes in a knock of 112, which ended when he became Simm’s fourth wicket with the score on 212.

Liam Moffat sent back Jake Durnell (1) before Simm wrapped up the Longridge innings, dismissing Jon Millward (0) as they were all out for 217.

That gave Simm figures of 5-55, while Qayyum took 2-29, Rose 1-22 and Moffat 1-52.

Lancaster’s reply began badly with Steven Fisher (0) out early, leaving them 6-1.

Qayyum and Heywood added 38 for the second wicket but, when the former fell for 36, it began a passage of play in which the last nine wickets fell for only 52 runs.

Heywood (6) was next to go, followed by Laurie Atkinson (2) and Simm (2) as 44-1 became 58-5.

Eddie Steinson departed for 10 with Elliot Marshall out for 0 and David Steinson 15 as Lancaster slumped to 91-8.

Defeat came when Moffat (5) and Rose (0) were out in consecutive deliveries with Lancaster all out for 96.

The seconds lost by eight wickets at Walton-le-Dale in division three of the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield.

Having been asked to bat first, Lancaster had an awful start as they were reduced to 10-6 and then 43-7.

Steven Armstrong’s unbeaten 56 helped them eventually post 125-8, a score which their opponents overhauled for the loss of two wickets in the 30th over.

Sunday brought another loss on home soil for the senior XI, beaten by four wickets when they hosted Furness in the ECB competition.

After choosing to bat first, Lancaster posted 217-9 from their 40 overs.

Fisher made 48 and Eddie Steinson 29 but a regular loss of wickets meant they were 124-7 at one stage.

David Steinson and Moffat led the recovery, hitting 43 and 52 not out respectively in setting a challenging total.

Although Furness fell to 74-3 in reply, they reached their target in the 39th over.