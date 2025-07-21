Dave Chisnall lost to Mike De Decker at the Betfred World Matchplay Photo: Taylor Lanning/PDC

Dave Chisnall fell at the first hurdle in this year’s Betfred World Matchplay at Blackpool’s Winter Gardens.

A five-time quarter-finalist, Chisnall was beaten 10-7 by World Grand Prix winner Mike De Decker during Sunday afternoon’s session on the Fylde coast.

De Decker celebrated his first victory on the Winter Gardens stage, converting back-to-back 104 and 148 checkouts to complete a 10-7 victory over Chisnall.

He had trailed 7-6 at one stage, before rattling off four successive legs to set up a meeting with fifth seed Jonny Clayton on Tuesday evening.

The 2023 runner-up, Clayton defied a 103 average from Martin Schindler in winning 10-7 to extend the German’s winless run in Blackpool.

Gary Anderson made a sprint for the finish against Luke Woodhouse, rattling off five legs on the spin from 5-5 to set up a showdown with fourth seed Stephen Bunting.

He overcame a sluggish start to see off Ryan Joyce for the second straight year in round one, winning 10-8.

Bunting required a tie-break to topple Joyce 12 months ago, and despite surrendering an 8-4 cushion, the world number four responded with a brilliant 11-darter to advance.

Luke Littler sent out a statement to his title rivals, producing a devastating display to pick up his first win on the Winter Gardens stage.

Having succumbed to Michael van Gerwen on debut 12 months ago, Littler made amends in some style by sweeping aside Ryan Searle 10-2 in just 16 minutes of play.

Earlier in the day, former champions Rob Cross and Peter Wright joined the list of high-profile casualties, with Damon Heta also crashing out at the first hurdle.

Andrew Gilding missed double 12 for a nine-darter against Heta, before running out a 12-10 winner to set up a meeting with Dirk van Duijvenbode.

Van Duijvenbode reached the last 16 with a 10-8 win over Cross, overturning a 6-2 deficit to stun the 2019 champion.

Jermaine Wattimena fended off a spirited fightback from 2021 winner Wright to secure his first World Matchplay win at the fifth attempt, securing a 10-8 victory at the expense of the two-time world champion.