The top seed, who entered in the second round after Friday’s opening stage, was beaten by Ryan Joyce in Wieze.

Chisnall squandered a match dart in the deciding leg before losing 6-5 to Joyce, who then went down 6-4 to Ricardo Pietreczko in the last 16 on Sunday afternoon.

Pietreczko, for his part, eventually progressed to the semi-finals where he was beaten 7-3 by Luke Littler.

Dave Chisnall was beaten in Belgium last weekend Picture: PDC

It was darts’ new star who eventually took home the trophy on his European Tour debut, defeating Rob Cross 8-7 in the final.

Littler also hit a nine-darter in the 11th leg before coming from 7-6 down to win the title and the £30,000 top prize.

That also sees him move into a provisional qualification place for July’s Betfred World Matchplay.

“I’m just glad to get over the line,” Littler said.

“I lost the two legs after I hit the nine so I’m relieved to get the win.

“It’s always good to be involved in a good game; me and Rob have battles and we bring the best out of each other.

“I’m really happy to hit a nine-darter, I prefer 144 to 141 to finish a nine because when the first treble 20 goes in I’m confident of following it with another.