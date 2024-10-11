Dave Chisnall suffers a last-16 loss in Leicester
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The two-time runner-up was beaten 3-1 by UK Open champion Dimitri Van den Bergh as they sought a place in Friday’s quarter-finals.
Chisnall, the sixth seed, seized the early initiative by winning the first set, 3-1, at Leicester’s Mattioli Arena.
That lead was shortlived, however, as Van den Bergh clinched the second set without reply.
A stunning deciding leg in the third set from Van den Bergh saw him hit eight perfect darts on his way to taking a 2-1 lead.
He then wrapped up victory in the fourth set to book a quarter-final against Joe Cullen, who defeated Daryl Gurney 3-2 earlier in the evening.
Two former world champions were also beaten with 3-0 defeats for Gerwyn Price and Gary Anderson.
Price was beaten by James Wade, while Anderson lost to Mike De Decker in the night’s opening match.