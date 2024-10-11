Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dave Chisnall’s BoyleSports World Grand Prix campaign came to an end with defeat in the last 16 on Thursday night.

The two-time runner-up was beaten 3-1 by UK Open champion Dimitri Van den Bergh as they sought a place in Friday’s quarter-finals.

Chisnall, the sixth seed, seized the early initiative by winning the first set, 3-1, at Leicester’s Mattioli Arena.

That lead was shortlived, however, as Van den Bergh clinched the second set without reply.

Dave Chisnall was defeated by Dimitri Van den Bergh in the PDC's BoyleSports World Grand Prix at Leicester's Mattioli Arena Picture: Simon O'Connor/PDC

A stunning deciding leg in the third set from Van den Bergh saw him hit eight perfect darts on his way to taking a 2-1 lead.

He then wrapped up victory in the fourth set to book a quarter-final against Joe Cullen, who defeated Daryl Gurney 3-2 earlier in the evening.

Two former world champions were also beaten with 3-0 defeats for Gerwyn Price and Gary Anderson.

Price was beaten by James Wade, while Anderson lost to Mike De Decker in the night’s opening match.