Dave Chisnall exits Betfred World Matchplay in round one

Dave Chisnall fell at the first hurdle as this year’s PDC Betfred World Matchplay got underway in Blackpool on Saturday night.
By Josh Gorton
Published 16th Jul 2023, 16:45 BST- 1 min read

Chisnall, seeded 12th for the tournament at the Winter Gardens, was beaten 10-6 by former champion Gary Anderson in their opening round encounter.

Anderson – competing as an unseeded player at this event for the first time since 2010 – won a scrappy affair to set up an intriguing tie against Daryl Gurney, who defeated 2019 winner Rob Cross 12-10 in a tie break.

Chisnall led 3-2 following an inauspicious start to proceedings but Anderson stole a march in the second session, reeling off five consecutive legs to open up a commanding four-leg cushion.

Dave Chisnall was beaten by Gary Anderson in their Betfred World Matchplay meeting at the Winter Gardens, Blackpool Picture: Taylor Lanning/PDCDave Chisnall was beaten by Gary Anderson in their Betfred World Matchplay meeting at the Winter Gardens, Blackpool Picture: Taylor Lanning/PDC
The Scottish legend wasn’t at his blistering best but he capitalised on Chisnall’s errors throughout, and a nerveless 115 combination from Anderson in leg 13 catapulted him to a 10-6 success.

“I was a bit nervous, but I’ll take the win,” said the two-time world champion, making his 15th consecutive appearance in the competition.

“Daryl played well tonight, and if I play like I did tonight, I will be going home very quickly, so I need to improve.

“I’m enjoying the game again, and it’s been a long time since I have enjoyed it, and I’m looking forward to Tuesday now.”

Also progressing on Saturday was Gerwyn Price, who won 10 of the last 11 legs for a 10-3 victory over Stephen Bunting.

The Welshman now meets Joe Cullen, who kicked off this year’s tournament with a 10-7 victory over debutant Mike De Decker.

Cullen averaged almost 101, landed eight 180s and converted three ton-plus finishes.

