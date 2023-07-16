Chisnall, seeded 12th for the tournament at the Winter Gardens, was beaten 10-6 by former champion Gary Anderson in their opening round encounter.

Anderson – competing as an unseeded player at this event for the first time since 2010 – won a scrappy affair to set up an intriguing tie against Daryl Gurney, who defeated 2019 winner Rob Cross 12-10 in a tie break.

Chisnall led 3-2 following an inauspicious start to proceedings but Anderson stole a march in the second session, reeling off five consecutive legs to open up a commanding four-leg cushion.

Dave Chisnall was beaten by Gary Anderson in their Betfred World Matchplay meeting at the Winter Gardens, Blackpool Picture: Taylor Lanning/PDC

The Scottish legend wasn’t at his blistering best but he capitalised on Chisnall’s errors throughout, and a nerveless 115 combination from Anderson in leg 13 catapulted him to a 10-6 success.

“I was a bit nervous, but I’ll take the win,” said the two-time world champion, making his 15th consecutive appearance in the competition.

“Daryl played well tonight, and if I play like I did tonight, I will be going home very quickly, so I need to improve.

“I’m enjoying the game again, and it’s been a long time since I have enjoyed it, and I’m looking forward to Tuesday now.”

Also progressing on Saturday was Gerwyn Price, who won 10 of the last 11 legs for a 10-3 victory over Stephen Bunting.

The Welshman now meets Joe Cullen, who kicked off this year’s tournament with a 10-7 victory over debutant Mike De Decker.