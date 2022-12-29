Day 12 at Alexandra Palace saw Chisnall beaten 4-2 by Bunting in a high quality third-round encounter with averages of 101.82 and 102.24 respectively.

It was Chisnall who took an early lead, wrapping up the opening set in four legs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bunting responded, posting a 3-0 whitewash in set two with an average of 121.86.

Dave Chisnall was defeated by Stephen Bunting at Alexandra Palace Picture: PDC

Another whitewash gave Bunting the third set, wrapping it up with a 140 finish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Back came Chisnall, recording a 116 average in taking the fourth set 3-2 to level the match at two sets all.

Bunting then claimed the fifth set, 3-1, before the sixth went all the way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trailing 2-1 in legs, Chisnall saw Bunting miss a dart for victory before pinning double four to level.