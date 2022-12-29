Dave Chisnall beaten in round three of the Cazoo World Darts Championship
Dave Chisnall departed the Cazoo World Darts Championship following defeat against Stephen Bunting on Thursday afternoon.
Day 12 at Alexandra Palace saw Chisnall beaten 4-2 by Bunting in a high quality third-round encounter with averages of 101.82 and 102.24 respectively.
It was Chisnall who took an early lead, wrapping up the opening set in four legs.
Bunting responded, posting a 3-0 whitewash in set two with an average of 121.86.
Another whitewash gave Bunting the third set, wrapping it up with a 140 finish.
Back came Chisnall, recording a 116 average in taking the fourth set 3-2 to level the match at two sets all.
Bunting then claimed the fifth set, 3-1, before the sixth went all the way.
Trailing 2-1 in legs, Chisnall saw Bunting miss a dart for victory before pinning double four to level.
In the fifth leg, Chisnall spurned a chance at tops to force a deciding set, enabling Bunting to hit the same double and reach the last 16.