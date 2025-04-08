Champion boxer Alex Macmillan ready to hit the big-time

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

​Morecambe boxer Alex Macmillan looks to make his mark on the England Boxing National Amateur Championships this weekend after being crowned North-West Regional champion for the sixth year in a row.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 21-year-old engineer again triumphed in the light-middleweight (71kg) category in Bolton and is now preparing for the national quarter-finals in Nottingham.

Since taking up the sport at the age of 15, Alex has dominated the regional championship, never losing a fight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

​Alex Macmillan from Morecambe retained his North West amateur belt yet again

Alex, who fights out of the JR Gym in Preston, told the Guardian: “I've won it six years in a row and my dream is to be national champion too. The likes of Anthony Joshua and Nigel Benn won that title and I'm looking to follow in their footsteps.

“I won the regionals at the first attempt and I'm unbeaten in the competition. This year I won all three fights by unanimous decisions. Since I started boxing I've had 63 fights and won 52, and such a winning record is very rare.”

Alex is yet to progress beyond the semi-finals in the nationals and feels ready to give the best possible account of himself this time.

“I've been in the semis a couple of times,” he added. “Two years ago I suffered a hand injury in the quarter-finals but fought on. I didn't realise I'd fought in the semi-finals with a broken hand and I needed surgery.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another highlight of Alex's amateur career was winning last year's Haringey Box Cup.

“It was three fights in three days at a prestigious venue, Alexandra Palace in London,” he recalls. “All eyes are on that competition and it's all about getting my name out there.”

He aims to turn professional within a year, following in the footsteps of brother Reece, the Central Area champion who challenged for the British title this year. “We have a good support system and push each other on,” says Alex.

He is grateful too for the support of sponsors Heysham Trucks, ATL Landscapes and Smokey O'Conner's bar in Morecambe. “I don't get a penny from boxing and do it for the love of the sport,” he added. “I have a full-time job and everything I earn goes into boxing.”

Alex would be delighted to hear from other potential sponsors as he looks to continue his rapid rise in the sport and he can be contacted via Facebook or Instagram.