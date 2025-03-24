Morecambe's Birchall brothers a trio of potential boxing champions

Morecambe boxer Nelson Birchall is excited for his imminent eighth professional bout but was ecstatic in cheering on his two brothers as they joined him in the paid ranks with both winning their professional debuts by second round stoppage on a show promoted by Frank Warren at Liverpool’s Echo Arena. Leighton Birchall beat Hungarian boxer Laszlo Benarth and William defeated Nicaraguan Engel Gomez.

‘My advice was to enjoy themselves in the ring,’ said Nelson. ‘Don’t rush and the best will come out. I just want to be a supportive brother encouraging them as the best version of a boxer. We recognise each other’s boxing potential and it’ll be great when we put Morecambe even more firmly on the boxing map as world champions. There’s no rivalry between us but we are competitive and push each other to improve. We all live together in Liverpool now so the worst thing on leaving the house is not knowing if your clothes and cupboards will be safe.’

At 24, featherweight fighter William is the eldest Birchall brother and took up the sport in 2013 going on to win 57 of his 66 amateur bouts. He captained England in a tri-nations event winning a silver medal in a competition in Russia in 2015. He then withdrew from the sport for five years but came back to it seeing ‘how positive and beneficial the professional sport is for Nelson. I wanted that too. I was supposed to make my debut in December, but it fell through which meant that I shared the stage with Leighton. It’s no joke fighting for twelve minutes in those 8oz gloves, but I’ve gained experience and I’m proud of that early stoppage. There are more to come. Neither of us can wait for our next bout.’

Eighteen-year-old super bantam weight Leighton is one of the youngest professional boxers in Britain having won 74 of his 79 amateur bouts including numerous youth titles in both national and European championships. ‘Representing England was the highlight of my amateur career.’ He now trains alongside William in Widnes coached by Terry Spencer. ‘Like William, I’m delighted to have made my debut as a professional boxer. I’m very young and I have a lot to learn but plenty of time in which to learn it. I worked hard for my debut with long sparring sessions three times each week and lots of running as well as forcing myself to concentrate on a healthy diet. The result was that second-round stoppage demonstrating my potential. It went as I expected but you need to be highly aware boxing in those lighter gloves. Hopefully I’ll have plenty more fights planned and plenty more knockouts.’

Coach Spencer commends ‘William and Leighton’s work ethic as second to none. They showed constant improvement in the gym and were relaxed in the whole build up training hard in camp. Each was rewarded with a deserved second-round stoppage. They could achieve world title status if they continue to be guided by our team with Jamie Walsh and Taylor Walker assisting me.’ Sentiments echoed by Taylor Walker who coached all three Birchalls through the amateurs and now assists them as professionals. ‘I started coaching the Birchall brothers six years ago. It soon became clear that all three are talented boxers with bright futures ahead. I’m here to advise as needed to help them reach their full potential. Leighton, Nelson and William all use different styles to showcase their boxing attributes. All three are class operators with skills that can be fine-tuned on their way to world titles.’

Undefeated in seven bouts since his first professional fight in December 2023, super featherweight Nelson has quickly established himself on the northern boxing scene. ‘I’m proud to have won four by stoppage and now to be boxing six rounders. I don’t turn 21 until September. It’s been a quick learning curve. I’ve got my first fight for Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions televised on DAZN at Manchester’s Co-op Live Arena. I’m keen to remain undefeated and to be competing soon for an area title fight. I’m now trained by Joe McNally and Declan O’Rourke in Liverpool and thanks to my sponsors I can concentrate exclusively on my boxing. We’re grateful to Frank Warren and our managers Lee Eaton and Scott Hughes for getting us on these prestigious shows and to all who buy tickets and travel to support us.’

Parents Kelly and William are their sons’ biggest supporters. ‘It’s an exciting time right now but has taken years of hard work to get here,’ said Kelly. ‘We’re proud of them as boxers but also how they stick together and push each other both in the sport and in life. All three can win major titles and our support is unwavering. Our sons recently moved to their own house in Liverpool to be able to train intensively but come home to Morecambe most weekends. It’s quiet when they’re not at home.’

