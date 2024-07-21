Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jamie Stott’s goal meant Morecambe drew their latest pre-season outing at Workington AFC on Saturday.

Josh Galloway had opened the scoring in spectacular fashion before Stott headed home Charlie Brown’s corner with eight minutes to play.

After some early pressure, the hosts produced the first chance on goal as David Symington’s effort from distance was deflected behind.

On 10 minutes, Jordan Slew received the ball on the left wing before cutting inside and dragging his attempt off target.

Jordan Slew had a couple of opportunities for Morecambe Picture: Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Moments later, another opportunity for the Shrimps saw Ben Tollitt’s first-time effort hit team-mate Callum Jones before Workington cleared the danger.

The hosts came close to breaking the deadlock on 18 minutes through Galloway, whose curling strike sailed wide of Harry Burgoyne’s upright.

Burgoyne was called upon to keep the scores level midway through the half, denying Steven Rigg after he capitalised on an attempted back pass.

A Workington trialist also tried their luck from the edge of the area but a deflection took any sting out of the shot and allowed Burgoyne to collect comfortably.

At the other end, Jones’ 25-yard free-kick flew narrowly wide before he saw another set-piece met by Max Taylor, whose header was easily collected by Alex Mitchell.

Ten minutes into the second half, Morecambe defender Adam Lewis drove forward and had a powerful strike kept out by Mitchell.

Then, on the hour, a ball in from the right found Slew at the back post but he was unable to convert.

Six minutes later, a well-worked Workington move saw a trialist’s effort go narrowly wide of the Morecambe goal.

Nevertheless, with a little more than 10 minutes to play, Galloway picked up the ball and struck an effort that looped over Morecambe substitute Stuart Moore and nestled in the top corner.

It didn’t take long for the Shrimps to level as, three minutes later, Stott met Brown’s corner and headed home to ensure honours were even.

Workington AFC: Mitchell, Trialist, Galloway, Little, Swinglehurst, Wilkinson, Symington, Casson, Rigg, Nugent, McCaragher. Subs: Hubbold, Eccles, Trialist, Trialist, Martin, Trialist, Trialist.

Morecambe: Burgoyne, Hendrie, A Lewis, Taylor, Stott, White, Slew, Jones, Trialist, Tollitt, P Lewis. Subs: Moore, Millen, Tutonda, Harrack, Ray, Macadam, Songo’o, Brown.

Attendance: 413.