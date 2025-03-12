Winning start for Sam Bailey as Lancaster City interim boss

​Sam Bailey's stint as interim manager of Lancaster City FC started with a much-needed 4-0 victory at Basford United on Saturday.

The match was marred by a serious injury to the Nottingham club's midfielder Josh Barnes with just five minutes remaining.

Barnes received lengthy treatment on the field before being taken to hospital and the match was abandoned, though it was later confirmed the result would stand.

The victory halted a run of three successive defeats which resulted in the departure of Chris Willcock as Dolly Blues boss.

That losing run left Lancaster looking over their shoulder in the Northern Premier League, though they now stand 13th on 43 points, seven points clear of the relegation zone with eight matches left.

Bailey led the team on the field and off at Basford and a club statement on his step up to the role of player-boss said: “The process of identifying a new manager is underway and further updates will be provided in due course.”

Bailey can expect a more testing afternoon if he remains in charge for Saturday's visit to sixth-placed Ilkeston Town.

Two players signed ahead of the weekend visit to third-bottom Basford made an instant impact on their Dolly Blues debuts.

Midfielder Crispin McLean started the game and was named man of the match, while defender Charlie Cox scored Lancaster's fourth goal moments after coming off the bench.

McLean and Cox are both 18 and have joined Lancaster on 28-day work experience loans from Fylde coast EFL neighbours Blackpool and Fleetwood Town respectively.

Cox came through the Seasiders’ youth ranks, while McLean played Academy football with Rangers and Hibernian in his native Scotland. He made his senior debut for Fleetwood against League Two rivals Barrow in this season's EFL Trophy.

Former Nottingham Forest youth player Barnes has undergone surgery on a broken ankle and fibula after being stretchered off the field on Saturday.

Lancaster have expressed their best wishes to the player, while Basford have launched a gofundme.com appeal to support Barnes, who makes his living as a football coach.

Well over £4,000 had been raised at time of writing and all donations are welcome at https://gofund.me/d50a70dd