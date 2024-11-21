Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Morecambe boss Derek Adams has been handed another injury setback ahead of Saturday’s trip to Swindon Town.

Gwion Edwards is expected to be out for around six to eight weeks with an ankle injury picked up against Port Vale at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium last weekend.

Edwards joins Stuart Moore and Lee Angol on the sidelines as the bottom-placed Shrimps seek victory at a Swindon team three points above them in 22nd.

Speaking before Morecambe trained on Thursday morning, Adams said of Edwards: “He twisted his ankle in the game and he’s had a scan.

Morecambe winger Gwion Edwards faces a number of weeks out injured Picture: Morecambe FC

“It’s badly bruised so he’s going to be out for a period of time now.

“Stuart was due to be back last weekend but he pulled out of training on the Thursday morning because he’s got bruising to his hip, which is keeping him out.

“That’s given Harry (Burgoyne), as the second keeper at this moment in time, an opportunity to stake his claim.

“That’s all you can ask for, he’s the one that’s got the jersey.”

Having praised his players for their improving performances this season, Adams now wants to see those displays rewarded with points.

After playing 11 of League Two’s top 12 in their first 16 matches, Saturday’s game begins a run of five in six against teams in the bottom eight.

First up is a Swindon team also seeking a third league win of the campaign, having appointed Ian Holloway as their new boss last month.

Asked what differences he’d spotted following Holloway’s arrival, Adams said: “They have changed their style of play and system a number of times.

“They have gone three at the back, three up front, four at the back and two up front since Ian has gone in.

“It’s a game against a team that’s in and around us and, although it’s away from home, it’s a game where we feel we have got players who are capable of getting something from it.

“We’ve had an extremely tough start to the season in terms of the fixtures we’ve had but we’re now coming up against teams who are in and around us in the league.

“We are capable of catching the teams above us but, to do that, we have to start winning games.”