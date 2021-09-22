Shrimps boss Stephen Robinson was pleased to see his men return to winning ways

After suffering three defeats on the spin in all competitions – including a 1-0 loss at Doncaster Rovers – the Shrimps came away with a 3-1 win over the Railwaymen at the Mornflake Stadium.

Robinson was particularly impressed with the amount of chances his side created and felt the scoreline could have been more emphatic.

“I thought it was a terrific game,” he said. “It was end-to-end unfortunately for my heart.

Arthur Gnahoua scored twice against Crewe (photo: Michael Williamson)

“I felt we should have had the game wrapped up at half-time.

“We had a couple cleared off the line and one which hit the bar.

“When we showed our composure in passing the ball , we broke them down and let them have possession in certain areas of the pitch and then hit them on the counter attack.

“I think the manner of our second half performance impressed me.

“We conceded a goal but we needed men to stand up and be counted and they certainly showed that.”

The quality of some of Morecambe’s goals was pleasing for Robinson, particularly the second goal which was a move straight off the training ground.

Robinson said: “The second goal is a cross from the right by Wes McDonald which we are trying to drum in to him and Arthur Gnahoua gets in to the box.

“We have been working on the wide players doing that and I am delighted with that – it’s probably my favourite goal because we have worked constatntly on it.”

The Shrimps boss, who prepares his team to face derby rivals Accrington Stanley at Mazuma Stadium, also heaped praise on two-goal hero Gnahoua.

“Arthur is a great boy,” said Robinson. “He is working his socks off and is adding an end product to his game. So delighted for him, he’s a quiet boy but deep down I know he’s happy.”