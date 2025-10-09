Shrimps' boss repeats belief that players will click

Morecambe manager Ashvir Singh Johal Photo: James Fearn/Getty Images

Morecambe swap National League action for FA Cup involvement on Saturday with manager Ashvir Singh Johal seeking a more clinical side to their play.

The Shrimps welcome Chester to the Mazuma Mobile Stadium for the final qualifying round stage, knowing victory will put them in Monday night’s draw for the first round proper.

They do so on the back of Tuesday’s 3-1 defeat at Scunthorpe United, with Johal according full respect to their National League North opponents.

Asked in midweek how he would approach the game, he told Beyond Radio: “Exactly the same as today, exactly the same as Tamworth.

“We can’t change our approach, we can’t look at the context, we can’t look at the opposition, we can’t look at ‘it’s this round or that round’.

“It’s a game against a good team that we need to win, so nothing changes for us.”

Defeat at Scunthorpe was the Shrimps’ fourth in five matches as they remain bottom of the National League table.

Nevertheless, a defiant Johal said Tuesday’s result didn’t tell the story of the game.

He added: “We lost, we should have won; it’s bitterly disappointing to lose but we played a good game.

“We’ve made a lot of adjustments, big adjustments, in the way we defend and it’s resulted, in the last two games, in us not conceding that many clear-cut chances.

“With the ball, we should have scored. We had maybe 10, 11 clear-cut chances; we should have scored more than one goal.

“We’re going to get there. We’ve just got to stay resilient, which the boys are, we’ve got to stay focused, we’ve got to make sure we’re on the right track.

“When it clicks, we’re going to have a team, and I’m very confident we’re not going to be in the position we’re in in a few weeks’ time.

“The three goals we conceded, we shouldn’t have conceded maybe two of those.

“We should have scored a lot more goals. On another night, that game’s 5-1 to us.

“We’ve got to keep going but one thing is we won’t stop working. We’ll make sure we’re putting the work in.

“We’ve got the right staff in the building, we’ve got the right players and we’re only a few weeks away from it clicking.”