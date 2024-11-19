Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Derek Adams says Morecambe are preparing for a vital few weeks as they look to make progress in league and cup competitions.

They also have an FA Cup second round clash with Bradford City at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium, that could possibly be worth up to £100,000 in gate receipts and prize money for the cash-strapped Shrimps.

Adams said: “It is important to get points against teams that are around us and we did that at Harrogate last week when we went there and won 2-1.

Morecambe boss Derek Adams Picture: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

“That is the standard we have to maintain because we do have to win games against the teams that are close to us at this moment in time.

“We have had really good performances against the top 10 teams this season but now it is about playing the teams close to us.

“We are still focusing on the positives and I think the players have come a long way.

“We have had some good performances over the past few weeks, have an exciting FA Cup tie to look forward to and have qualified through the group section into the next round of the Bristol Street Motors Trophy for the first time as group winners.

“We are probably four or six points behind where we realistically should be in the league table.

“It is wins we need because that makes all the difference, especially when the table is so tight.”