Donald Love was ruled out through injury and Ash Hunter dropped to the bench as the Shrimps went a goal down after just 55 seconds.

Wednesday played the ball down the right and Josh Windass put in a cross, which was sidefooted home by the unmarked Barry Bannan from just inside the edge of the area.

Adam Mayor was a half-time arrival for Morecambe Picture: Michael Williamson

The Owls went on to dominate the opening stages with Windass’ long-range strike forcing Morecambe keeper Connor Ripley into a good save, low to his right.

Nevertheless, a second goal came on 22 minutes and was again the result of some slack defending from the visitors.

Makeshift right-back Dynel Simeu failed to prevent Marvin Johnson from getting in a cross and Windass got the final touch after the ball ricocheted around the six-yard box.

After a poor opening spell, Morecambe came back into the game and went close to pulling one back.

Michael Mellon broke into the box but saw his shot well saved by the legs of Cameron Dawson.

As the half came to a close, Shrimps midfielder Liam Shaw – playing against his former club – made a superb run to the edge of the Wednesday box before being hacked down by Bannan.

The Shrimps looked far more solid in the second half, albeit without creating too many problems for the Owls.

Cole Stockton looped a header over after good work from Adam Mayor, who replaced Mellon at half-time, and Shaw had a shot well blocked.

Nevertheless, it was the home team who found the target again in the final moments.

Another half-time replacement, Fisayo Dele-Bishiru, stormed into the box and crossed for Windass to bundle the ball home from close range.

Sheffield Wednesday: Dawson, Adeniran, Flint, Famewo, Palmer, Byers (Dele-Bashiru 46), Vaulks, Bannan (Bakinson 76), Johnson, Windass, Smith (Shipston 89). Subs not used: Stockdale, Brown, James, Alimi-Adetoro.

Morecambe: Ripley, Simeu, Rawson, Bedeau, Delaney (Cooney 78), Gibson, Weir, Shaw (Austerfield 78), Crowley (Taylor 78), Stockton (Hunter 89), Mellon (Mayor 46). Subs not used: Smith, Gnahoua.

Referee: Robert Lewis.

