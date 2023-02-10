The Shrimps’ list shows they could – in theory – add nine senior outfield players should they wish to do so.

Clubs were required to file their squad lists within 24 hours of the January transfer window closing before they were uploaded to the EFL website earlier this week.

While Championship teams can name a maximum of 25 senior players, excluding goalkeepers and players classed as U21s, those in Leagues One and Two are able to list 22.

In Morecambe’s case, they have 13 registered players in addition to keepers Connor Ripley and Adam Smith.

They also had to name eight ‘homegrown’ players within that squad list: those who have spent three years in the Academy of any English or Welsh club.

Eleven of Morecambe’s 13 meet that criteria with only Ryan Delaney and Arthur Gnahoua failing to do so.

Clubs can still add to their squads via free agents or long-term injury victims who had been previously omitted.

Plenty of clubs have left themselves with room to manoeuvre.

Derby County, for instance, 12 players in their listed squad but 28 who are classed as Under-21s.

Ipswich Town have named the maximum of 22 senior outfield players – and also have 32 Under-21s at their disposal.

Morecambe’s squad list is as follows: Jacob Bedeau, Ryan Cooney, Dan Crowley, Ryan Delaney, Courtney Duffus, Liam Gibson, Arthur Gnahoua, Ash Hunter, Donald Love, Max Melbourne, Farrend Rawson, Cole Stockton, Jake Taylor.