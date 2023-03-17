The Shrimps’ 2-1 win against Cheltenham Town on January 7 had lifted them to 19th in League One and with a much healthier goal difference over the teams beneath them.

However, the following dozen games have seen issues at both ends of the pitch with only 10 goals scored and 26 conceded.

The nine points from those 36 leave them in the bottom four, though still within touching distance of safety, but with a goal difference of minus 25.

Derek Adams has had his say on issues at the back and up front Picture: Ian Lyon

Only the two clubs beneath them, Cambridge United (minus 30) and Forest Green Rovers (minus 41) have worse differentials.

Fifteen goals were conceded in defeats against Sheffield Wednesday, Ipswich Town, Derby County and Peterborough United before the rot was stopped with two clean sheets in four games.

Defensive issues then came back to haunt Adams’ players when they conceded three at Shrewsbury Town and four against Charlton Athletic.

The bulk of those seven goals came directly from set-pieces, much to the irritation of the Shrimps’ boss.

He said: “It’s really disappointing because we’re man for man (marking) and we’ve lost our man.

“People talk about zonal marking or man for man marking but it’s all about concentration and that needs to improve.

“I said that the other night (against Charlton) to the players.

“We can only give them organisation on who to pick up based on who we think will be in the box – but they then have to do their jobs.”

At the other end of the pitch, six teams have scored fewer than Morecambe’s 36 for the season.

Lincoln City sit in mid-table despite only 33 goals in their first 35 matches, while Cheltenham Town are seven points clear of the bottom four with 29 goals from 36 outings.

With loanees Kieran Phillips and Michael Mellon both sustaining season-ending injuries, former Everton striker Oumar Niasse has been brought in to provide an added threat alongside Cole Stockton.

“He’d been in with us a few days and we were at the stage where we needed a new face in the building,” Adams said.