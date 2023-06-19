The striker has agreed a two-year deal with the Brewers, having been among the 14 players released by the Shrimps following relegation last month.

After two loan spells with Morecambe, yielding 12 goals in 33 matches, Stockton joined permanently in the summer of 2019.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those four years saw the 29-year-old play 178 games and score 59 goals in all competitions: a total of 71 goals in 211 games across his various spells.

Cole Stockton has agreed a deal with Burton Albion once his Morecambe contract expires Picture: Michael Williamson

Having agreed a two-year deal with Burton, Stockton told their club website: “I have been speaking to the manager (Dino Maamria) on and off on the phone and just wanted to get it sorted as I’m excited by the challenge.

“I know about Burton, what kind of club they are and what the fans expect.

“I know what the club means to the local people and the fans that follow you home and away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I want to get going now; get through pre-season fit and strong and be prepared for the first game of the season.”

Having returned to Morecambe in 2019, initially on a one-year contract, Stockton netted six times in the Covid-curtailed campaign.

The following season brought 15 goals in 49 appearances as he played a pivotal role in Morecambe’s promotion into League One for the first time.

After signing a new two-year deal in the summer of 2021, Stockton hit the ground running on day one with two goals in a draw at Ipswich Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That was the launchpad for a stunning season which saw him score 26 times in 50 matches as the Shrimps avoided an immediate return to League Two.

It also brought the inevitable transfer rumours but Stockton eventually stayed at the Mazuma Stadium, albeit without hitting the heights of 12 months earlier.

His first goal came in his 20th appearance of the season before scoring seven in the last four games, finishing with 12 for the campaign.

Burton boss Dino Maamria added: “He’s a typical goalscorer. He makes things happen in the final third.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad