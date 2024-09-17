Prescot Cables 1 Lancaster City 1: Late Bennett strike stretches unbeaten record

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Lancaster City maintained their unbeaten start to the Northern Premier League season with a 1-1 draw at Prescot Cables on Tuesday night.

Aaron Bennett's 20-yard drive in the 84th minute ensured a fourth draw in five away games for the Dolly Blues, who stand seventh in the table.

The Merseyside hosts, last season’s NPL West play-off winners, played the whole second half with 10 men following the dismissal of Finley Cross-Adair.

Aaron Bennett, who scored Lancaster's equaliser at Prescot Cables Photo: MICHAEL PORTER PHOTOGRAPHY

Lancaster, who had no game at the weekend following their first-hurdle exit from the FA Cup, fielded the same starting XI from last Tuesday's clash with Stockton Town as they went in search of a third successive league win.

Sam Bailey was soon looking dangerous down the right but his cross was headed over by Dom Lawson, who was looking to score for the third match in a row.

Lancaster keeper James McLenaghan was tested for the first time on 26 minutes, getting down well to save from Cross-Adair.

Cables took the lead in the 33rd minute, when James Foley's corner was headed in by Nathan Koehler at the back-post.

McLenaghan prevented them doubling the lead, turning away Francis Smith's free-kick and then blocking Charley Doyle's close-range effort from the resulting corner.

And it was following a challenge on the Dolly Blues keeper that Cross-Adair received his marching orders shortly afterwards.

Lancaster boss Chris Willcock introduced Charlie Bailey after half-time and Marcus Cusani for the last half-hour, though it was fellow sub Lewis Mansell who almost headed the visitors level only to be denied by goalkeeper Andre Mendes.

The former Dolly Blues keeper saved again from Nic Evangelinos, then Cusani cleared the bar from close range as it began to look like this wouldn't be Lancaster's night.

But with six minutes remaining, Bennett collected the ball outside the box and calmly beat Mendes. And there was nearly a Lancaster winner, when Sam Bailey's shot was cleared off the line.

On Saturday, Lancaster visit a fifth-placed Hebburn Town side who lost 6-2 at home to Whitby Town on Tuesday. The Dolly Blues then host Garstang in the first round of the Lancashire FA Challenge Trophy next Tuesday.