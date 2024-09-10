​​Lancaster City ended their run of five straight draws in the Northern Premier League with two 2-1 victories over the past week.

They followed Saturday's first away win of the season at Gainsborough Trinity with victory over Stockton Town at Giant Axe on Tuesday, Dom Lawson scoring in both.

It took player of the match Lawson just three minutes to break the deadlock in the Dolly Blues' first ever meeting with Stockton, heading home Sam Bailey's cross from close range.

Dom Lawson scored in both Lancaster's wins over the past week Photo: MICHAEL PORTER PHOTOGRAPHY

Stockton, newly promoted from NPL East, then saw Cameron Painter’s effort tipped against the bar by home keeper James McClenaghan. The County Durham club levelled with a Michael Sweet header six minutes before the break.

But Lancaster were back in front 11 minutes into the second half, when Nic Evangelinos cut inside and curled his shot into the top corner.

The matchwinner was replaced by new signing Lewis Mansell, who came close to a debut goal but shot over from a narrow angle.

The 26-year-old striker joins from NPL West side Atherton Collieries. A Blackburn Rovers youth product, Mansell has had spells at Partick Thistle and Accrington Stanley.

Lancaster, looking to bounce back from their FA Cup exit at Barnoldswick Town, fell behind at the weekend to Dayle Southwell's ninth-minute strike at Gainsborough.

Trinity had chances to increase the lead, Will Lancaster striking the bar after half-time.

City were level five minutes into the second period, when Harrison Beeden headed his first goal for the club from Bailey's long ball.

Player of the match Charlie Hall fired just over and Lawson pounced for the winner on 64 minutes, after Bailey's shot was parried by keeper Dylan Wharton.

Dylan Cogill and Aaron Braithwaite both hit the woodwork for the Lincolnshire side but Lancaster held on for their first win since the opening day.

Those back-to-back victories have left Lancaster seventh on 14 points. Leaders Macclesfield are the only other club still unbeaten after eight games.

Lancaster return to action next Tuesday at Prescot Cables. Before then comes a blank weekend as scheduled visitors Leek Town now face Kidderminster Harriers in the FA Cup. Their visit to Giant Axe has been rearranged for Tuesday, October 1.