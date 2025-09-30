Point could be precious says boss as Lancaster winning run ends

​Jimmy Marshall admitted his Lancaster City side were “below par” in Saturday's goalless home draw with Guiseley – but he wasn't too downhearted as the leaders stretched their unbeaten run in the Northern Premier League to nine games.

The mid-table West Yorkshire club halted the Dolly Blues' five-match winning streak in the league and manager Marshall felt the result was “fair”.

He told the club's media team: “First half we weren't really at it after setting the standards we have. We were below par but you aren't going to play at the levels we have been every week.

​There was no way through for Nic Evangelinos and the Dolly Blues against Guiseley Photo: MICHAEL PORTER PHOTOGRAPHY

“You have to give the opposition credit – they were the more proactive first half and were quicker to first and second balls. They had a great strike that hit the post and on another day that might have gone in. But when you do have a bad spell it's important you don't get hurt and we reacted really well.

“We regrouped and I thought we were better second half. We were positive and really asked questions but it hasn't gone for us.

“We won't be at it every minute of every game, but we showed a lot of battling qualities and that could be a big point for us come the end of the season.”

Marshall praised man of the match Toby Oliver in defence and added: “It's really key for us to shut the door at the back and Toby was a massive part of that. Everyone is mucking in to achieve the clean sheets.”

Shoring up the defence late on in a debut cameo was latest signing Jack Wright, stepping up from NW Counties League club Darwen.

Also coming off the bench was midfielder Bobby Bjork for his first appearance since joining on a permanent basis. The deal follows successful loan spells from fellow NPL club Ashton United last season and this.

Marshall added: “If we'd started with the five on the bench today, it wouldn't have weakened us and that is a good headache to have.”

Despite the dropped points, Lancaster increased their advantage at the top to three. That lead will remain for another week as NPL clubs enter the FA Trophy this Saturday.

Lancaster visit league rivals Prescot Cables in the third qualifying round and Marshall said: “It's another tough game and the way we're playing I can't wait.”