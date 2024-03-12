Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Poor defending throughout proved costly for the Shrimps, who saw former Morecambe favourite Aaron Wildig score twice.

With Max Melbourne suspended and Joel Senior injured, Morecambe boss Ged Brannan brought in Kayden Harrack and David Tutonda who both struggled all evening.

Morecambe started well but were two goals down after 18 minutes, Wildig with a neat finish from Lewis Payne’s cross before Adam Lewis converted another ball in.

The Shrimps then began to find their way into the game with Gwion Edwards’ deflected shot hitting the bar.

He reduced the deficit on 31 minutes, running through the centre of defence before beating keeper Nick Townsend.

Morecambe keeper Archie Mair tipped over Harry Charsley’s shot from distance before half-time, after which Newport made it 3-1 on 54 minutes.

Harrack gave Lewis too much time and space to drill in a cross which Wildig converted from the edge of the six-yard box.

Substitute Jordy Hiwula’s flick was kept out by Townsend before Mair turned away Payne’s effort.

Then, 20 minutes from time, an Edwards corner caused all sorts of problems and Chris Stokes poked home following Townsend’s weak clearance.

The scores were level two minutes later, Joe Adams’ superb run and through ball finding Hiwula whose shot was saved before rebounding for Edwards to head in from close range.

Edwards spurned another chance on 77 minutes, shooting wide after Townsend parried Hiwula’s effort into his path.

He was made to pay seconds later as the Shrimps failed to deal with another cross and Charsley drilled home from close range.

Townsend turned away another Hiwula attempt and Ged Garner failed to find the target from a great opening before Newport scored again in added time.

Seb Palmer-Houlden took advantage of Tutonda’s slip to have a free run on goal and slot the ball past Mair.

Newport County AFC: Townsend, Baker, Bennett, Jameson, Payne, Charsley (Drysdale 82), Wildig (Waite 89), Morris, Lewis, Jephcott (Zanzala 66), Evans (Palmer-Houlden 66). Subs not used: Maxted, Bright, Bondswell.

Morecambe: Mair, Harrack (Brown 84), Bedeau, Stokes, Tutonda, Khumbeni (Larsson 84), Songo’o, Edwards (C Smith 80), Adams, Slew (Hiwula 61), Garner. Subs not used: A Smith, Taylor, Fairclough.

Referee: Scott Simpson.